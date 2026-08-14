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Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC 330: Makhachev vs Machado Garry

See How The Judges Score Every Round Of Every Fight From UFC 330: Makhachev vs Machado Garry, Live From Philadelphia On Saturday, August 15, 2026
By UFC Staff Report • Aug. 15, 2026

UFC 330 features a championship doubleheader in Philadelphia on Saturday, August 15, with Islam Makhachev defending his welterweight title against Ian Machado Garry and Mackenzie Dern putting her strawweight belt on the line against Gillian Robertson.

How To Watch UFC 330 In Your Country

UFC 330: Makhachev vs Machado Garry kicks off Saturday, August 15 with the Early Prelims at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and Main Card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Stream every fight live on Paramount+ in the United States.

This page will be updated live throughout the event with official scorecards from every UFC 330 bout, including the judges' scores for each round and the final results from Saturday's action.

UFC 330 Scorecards

More Coverage: Main Card Results | Prelim Results

Early Prelims

Jeremiah Wells vs Myktybek Orolbai
 

Neil Magny vs Ramiz Brahimaj

Rafael Tobias vs Lucas Fernando

Prelims

Vicente Luque vs Tresean Gore
 

Donte Johnson vs Eric McConico

Charles Johnson vs Eduardo Chapolin

Chidi Njokuani vs Joel Álvarez

Main Card

Edson Barboza vs Esteban Ribovics
 

Mansur Abdul-Malik vs Dustin Stoltzfus

Jalin Turner vs Kauê Fernandes

Co-Main Event: (C) Mackenzie Dern vs Gillian Robertson

Main Event: (C) Islam Makhachev vs Ian Machado Garry

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Don't miss a moment of UFC 330: Makhachev vs Machado Garry, live from Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on August 15, 2026. The early prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and main card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+.

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