Official Scorecards | UFC 330: Makhachev vs Machado Garry
See How The Judges Score Every Round Of Every Fight From UFC 330: Makhachev vs Machado Garry, Live From Philadelphia On Saturday, August 15, 2026
By UFC Staff Report
• Aug. 15, 2026
UFC 330 features a championship doubleheader in Philadelphia on Saturday, August 15, with Islam Makhachev defending his welterweight title against Ian Machado Garry and Mackenzie Dern putting her strawweight belt on the line against Gillian Robertson.
UFC 330: Makhachev vs Machado Garry kicks off Saturday, August 15 with the Early Prelims at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and Main Card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Stream every fight live on Paramount+ in the United States.
This page will be updated live throughout the event with official scorecards from every UFC 330 bout, including the judges' scores for each round and the final results from Saturday's action.
Co-Main Event: (C) Mackenzie Dern vs Gillian Robertson
Main Event: (C) Islam Makhachev vs Ian Machado Garry
Don't miss a moment of UFC 330: Makhachev vs Machado Garry, live from Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on August 15, 2026. The early prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and main card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+.