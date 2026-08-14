Official Scorecards | UFC 330: Makhachev vs Machado Garry

How To Watch UFC 330 In Your Country

UFC 330: Makhachev vs Machado Garry kicks off Saturday, August 15 with the Early Prelims at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and Main Card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Stream every fight live on Paramount+ in the United States.

This page will be updated live throughout the event with official scorecards from every UFC 330 bout, including the judges' scores for each round and the final results from Saturday's action.

UFC 330 Scorecards

More Coverage: Main Card Results | Prelim Results