Main Card Results | UFC 330: Makhachev vs Machado Garry
Live Results, Highlights, Post-Fight Interviews With The Main Card Winners And More From UFC 330: Makhachev vs Machado Garry, Live From Philadelphia On Saturday, August 15, 2026
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte
• Aug. 16, 2026
Two titles are on the line in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at UFC 330: Makhachev vs. Machado Garry, as No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter Islam Makhachev defends his welterweight championship against Ian Machado Garry. In the co-main event, strawweight champion Mackenzie Dern puts her belt on the line against Gillian Robertson.
UFC 330: Makhachev vs Machado Garry kicks off Saturday, August 15 with the Early Prelims at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and Main Card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Stream every fight live on Paramount+ in the United States.
Preview all the main card matchups below ahead of Saturday's event. This page will be updated live as the action unfolds with immediate post-fight recaps, official results, highlights and exclusive interviews with all the winners.
Main Event: (C) Islam Makhachev vs Ian Machado Garry
UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev (28-1, fighting out of Makhachkala, Russia) looks to surpass Anderson Silva's record for the longest winning streak in UFC history by earning his 17th consecutive victory against No. 1 contender Ian Machado Garry (17-1, fighting out of Dublin, Ireland by way of Belo Horizonte, Brazil)
Co-Main Event: (C) Mackenzie Dern vs Gillian Robertson
In the co-main event, UFC strawweight champion Mackenzie Dern (16-5, fighting out of Huntington Beach, CA) looks to secure her first title defense against No. 5 ranked contender Gillian Robertson (17-8, fighting out of Port St. Lucie, FL by way of Niagara Falls, Canada)
Jalin Turner vs Kauê Fernandes
After making his emphatic return to the Octagon last December, Jalin Turner (15-9, fighting out of Fontana, CA) aims to build on that momentum with a statement win over rising lightweight prospect Kauê Fernandes (11-2, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)
Mansur Abdul-Malik vs Dustin Stoltzfus
Dana White's Contender Series standout Mansur Abdul-Malik (9-1-1, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV) looks to bounce back from his first pro defeat against Pennsylvania's own Dustin Stoltzfus (16-8, fighting out of Germersheim, Germany) at middleweight
Edson Barboza vs Esteban Ribovics
Dynamic lightweight strikers combining for 21 knockouts meet in the main card opener as Edson Barboza (24-12, fighting out of Nova Friburgo, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) collides with Esteban Ribovics (15-3, fighting out of Córdoba, Argentina)
Don't miss a moment of UFC 330: Makhachev vs Machado Garry, live from Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on August 15, 2026. The early prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and main card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+.