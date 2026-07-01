Main Card Results | UFC 329: McGregor vs Holloway 2
Live Results, Highlights, Post-Fight Interviews With The Main Card Winners And More From UFC 329: McGregor vs Holloway 2, Live From T-Mobile Arena In Las Vegas On July 11, 2026
By Kevin Schuster
• Jul. 11, 2026
The biggest star in UFC history returns to the Octagon on July 11 as Conor McGregor makes his highly anticipated comeback in a rematch against former BMF and featherweight champion Max Holloway.
The two first met 13 years ago at the start of their UFC careers, with McGregor earning a unanimous decision victory. On Saturday, "The Notorious" returns for the first time in five years to headline a stacked 14-fight card featuring many of the sport's biggest names.
Live results, highlights, fight recaps, post-fight interviews and more will be added throughout UFC 329. Preview each matchup below before the action begins. The main card kicks off Saturday at 9pm ET/6pm PT, live on Paramount+ in the United States.
UFC 329 Main Card Preview:
Lightweight Bout: King Green vs Terrance McKinney
The main card starts with an all-action lightweight bout that sees the red-hot King Green (35-17-1, 1 NC, fighting out of Fontana, CA) hunt his fourth-straight victory against Terrance McKinney (18-8, fighting out of Spokane, WA), who's finished 17 of his 18 wins in the first round.
Flyweight Bout: Brandon Royval vs Lone'er Kavanagh
Two of the flyweight division's most dynamic strikers collide when former title challenger and No. 4 ranked contender Brandon Royval (17-9, fighting out of Denver, CO) collides with No. 6 ranked Lone'er Kavanagh (10-1, fighting out of London, England).
Bantamweight Bout: Cory Sandhagen vs Mario Bautista
No. 4 ranked bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen (18-6, fighting out of Aurora, CO) returns for the first time since his title fight against Merab Dvalishvili to challenge No. 7 ranked Mario Bautista (17-3, fighting out of Phoenix, AZ), who's won nine of his last 10.
Lightweight Co-Main Event: Benoît Saint Denis vs Paddy Pimblett
No. 5 ranked lightweight contender Benoît Saint Denis (17-3, 1 NC, fighting out of Paris, France) looks to solidify himself as one of the division's most dangerous contenders by defeating English star and the No. 6 ranked Paddy Pimblett (23-5, fighting out of Liverpool, England), who's coming off a decision loss to current champion Justin Gaethje in January.
Welterweight Main Event (5 Rounds): Conor McGregor vs Max Holloway
The main event will see the return of global superstar Conor McGregor (22-6, fighting out of Dublin, Ireland) as he looks to reassert himself as one of the best fighters in the world against former BMF and featherweight champion Max Holloway (27-9, fighting out of Waianae, HI) who looks to avenge a 2013 loss to McGregor and collect another milestone achievement.