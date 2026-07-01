Main Card Results | UFC 329: McGregor vs Holloway 2

The two first met 13 years ago at the start of their UFC careers, with McGregor earning a unanimous decision victory. On Saturday, "The Notorious" returns for the first time in five years to headline a stacked 14-fight card featuring many of the sport's biggest names.

Where To Watch Conor McGregor vs Max Holloway 2

Live results, highlights, fight recaps, post-fight interviews and more will be added throughout UFC 329. Preview each matchup below before the action begins. The main card kicks off Saturday at 9pm ET/6pm PT, live on Paramount+ in the United States.

UFC 329 Main Card Preview: