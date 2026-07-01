Prelim Results | UFC 329: McGregor vs Holloway 2

Before Conor McGregor and Max Holloway take center stage at UFC 329 on July 11, the preliminary card features a slate of compelling matchups between rising contenders, established veterans and athletes looking to make a statement before the main card begins.
Where To Watch Conor McGregor vs Max Holloway 2
Live results, highlights, fight recaps, post-fight interviews and more will be added throughout the UFC 329 prelims. Preview each matchup below before the action begins. The preliminary card begins Saturday at 5pm ET/2pm PT, live on Paramount+ in the United States.
UFC 329 Prelims Preview:
Light Heavyweight Bout: Nikita Krylov vs Robert Whittaker
In the featured prelim, No. 14 ranked light heavyweight contender Nikita Krylov (31-11. fighting out of Kislovodsk, Russia) welcomes former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker (27-9, fighting out of Sydney, Australia) to the 205-pound division.
Heavyweight Bout: Gable Steveson vs Elisha Ellison
Olympic gold medalist Gable Stevenson (3-0, fighting out of Albuquerque, NM) makes his highly anticipated UFC debut against U.S. Army Veteran Elisha Ellison (5-2, fighting out of Enumclaw, WA).
Bantamweight Bout: Cody Garbrandt vs Adrian Yanez
Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt (15-7, fighting out of Uhrichsville, OH) meets Adrian Yanez (17-6-1, fighting out of Houston, TX) in a battle between two of the division's best knockout artists.
Featherweight Bout: Luke Riley vs Kai Kamaka III
Undefeated prospect Luke Riley (13-0, fighting out of Liverpool, England) aims for his third win inside the Octagon against Kai Kamaka III (18-7-1, fighting out of Kapolei, HI) in a matchup with fireworks written all over it.
Flyweight Bout: Tracy Cortez vs Wang Cong
No. 8 ranked women's flyweight contender Tracy Cortez (12-3, fighting out of Phoenix, AZ) squares off against Wang Cong (9-1, fighting out of Liaoning Province, China) in a high-stakes matchup at 125 pounds
Middleweight Bout: Damian Pinas vs Cesar Almeida
Middleweight knockout artist Damian Pinas (9-1, fighting out of Aruba) looks to keep his 100% finish rate intact against Dana White's Contender Series grad Cesar Almeida (7-2, fighting out of São Paulo, Brazil)
Bantamweight Bout: Farid Basharat vs John Garza
No. 15 ranked bantamweight contender Farid Basharat (15-0, fighting out of Coconut Creek, FL by way of Paktia, Afghanistan) puts his undefeated record on the line against short-notice newcomer John Garza (6-1, fighting out of Dallas, TX)
Middleweight Bout: Ryan Gandra vs Zachary Reese
DWCS alum Ryan Gandra (9-1, fighting out of Betim, Brazil) rides an 8-fight win streak into his matchup against fellow hard-hitting middleweight Zachary Reese (10-3, 1 NC, fighting out of Houston, TX by way of Shiner, TX)
Flyweight Bout: Alessandro Costa vs Cody Durden
Flyweights get the action started on Saturday as Alessandro Costa (16-5, fighting out of Puebla, Mexico by way of Manaus, Amazonas, Brazil) takes on Cody Durden (18-10-1, fighting out of Covington, GA)