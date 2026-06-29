UFC 329 GLADIATOR COLLECTION – AVAILABLE NOW AT UFC STORE!
Strength. Honor. Legacy.
Jun. 29, 2026
UFC 329 lands in Las Vegas with an all-new Gladiator merch collab, uniting two worlds of combat built on the same foundation: spectacle, sacrifice, and the pursuit of legacy. From the Colosseum to the Octagon, fighters stand as modern-day gladiators, stepping into the arena to be remembered.
At the center of the drop is the UFC 329 Match Up Hoodie and T-Shirt, featuring UFC 329 headliners Conor McGregor and Max Holloway in a striking faceoff. The design captures the anticipation leading into one of the year's biggest fights, with two elite competitors standing opposite one another before the action begins. A distressed black silhouette graphic, layered with subtle Gladiator-inspired elements, ties the legacy of the Colosseum to today's biggest stage in combat sports – the Octagon.
A dedicated Conor McGregor tee builds on the concept with the phrase "Are You Not Entertained?" Bold and unmistakable, it reflects McGregor's larger-than-life presence and his lasting impact as one of the UFC's most recognizable competitors.
The Strength & Honor capsule rounds out the collection with a cream hoodie and black tee accented by antique gold iconography inspired by myth, empire, and conquest. Together, the collection presents UFC 329 through a timeless lens, blending classical influences with the intensity and spectacle of modern mixed martial arts.
Get ready for the action and shop the full collection now at UFC Store!
Don't miss a moment of UFC 329: McGregor vs Holloway 2, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 11, 2026. The early prelims begin at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and main card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+.