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Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC 328: Chimaev vs Strickland

See How The Judges Score Every Round Of Every Fight From UFC 328: Chimaev vs Strickland, Live From Prudential Center In Newark On May 9, 2026
By UFC Staff Report • May. 9, 2026

The Octagon returns to Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey for an epic night of action headlined by a pair of title fights.

In the main event, UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev defends his title against former champ and bitter rival Sean Strickland. In the co-main event, newly minted flyweight king Joshua Van puts his belt on the line against Japanese star Tatsuro Taira.

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Official Scorecards:

(This page will be updated live throughout the prelims, starting Saturday at 5pm ET/2pm PT. For more UFC 328 coverage, see our Main Card Results and Prelim Results.)

Clayton Carpenter vs Jose Ochoa

Athlete Profiles: Clayton Carpenter | Jose Ochoa

Baisangur Susurkaev vs Djorden Santos

Athlete Profiles: Baisangur Susurkaev | Djorden Santos

Pat Sabatini vs William Gomis

Athlete Profiles: Pat Sabatini | William Gomis

Roman Kopylov vs Marco Tulio

Athlete Profiles: Roman Kopylov | Marco Tulio

Jim Miller vs Jared Gordon

Athlete Profiles: Jim Miller | Jared Gordon

Grant Dawson vs Mateusz Rębecki

Athlete Profiles: Grant Dawson | Mateusz Rębecki

Joel Álvarez vs Yaroslav Amosov

Athlete Profiles: Joel Álvarez | Yaroslav Amosov

Ateba Gautier vs Ozzy Diaz

Athlete Profiles: Ateba Gautier | Ozzy Diaz

King Green vs Jeremy Stephens

Athlete Profiles: King Green | Jeremy Stephens

Sean Brady vs Joaquin Buckley

Athlete Profiles: Sean Brady | Joaquin Buckley

Alexander Volkov vs Waldo Cortes Acosta

Athlete Profiles: Alexander Volkov | Waldo Cortes Acosta

(C) Joshua Van vs Tatsuro Taira

Athlete Profiles: Joshua Van | Tatsuro Taira

(C) Khamzat Chimaev vs Sean Strickland

Athlete Profiles: Khamzat Chimaev | Sean Strickland

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Don't miss a moment of UFC 328: Chimaev vs Strickland, live from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on May 9, 2026. Early Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and Main Card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Watch the entire event live on Paramount+.

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