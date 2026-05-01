Official Scorecards | UFC 328: Chimaev vs Strickland
See How The Judges Score Every Round Of Every Fight From UFC 328: Chimaev vs Strickland, Live From Prudential Center In Newark On May 9, 2026
By UFC Staff Report
• May. 9, 2026
The Octagon returns to Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey for an epic night of action headlined by a pair of title fights.
In the main event, UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev defends his title against former champ and bitter rival Sean Strickland. In the co-main event, newly minted flyweight king Joshua Van puts his belt on the line against Japanese star Tatsuro Taira.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 328: Chimaev vs Strickland, live from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on May 9, 2026. Early Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and Main Card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Watch the entire event live on Paramount+.