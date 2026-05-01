Prelim Results | UFC 328: Chimaev vs Strickland

In the main event, UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev defends his title against former champ and bitter rival Sean Strickland. In the co-main event, newly minted flyweight king Joshua Van puts his belt on the line against Japanese star Tatsuro Taira.

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Main Card Results, Highlights & Interviews:

(This page will be updated live throughout the prelims, starting Saturday at 5pm ET/2pm PT. For more UFC 328 coverage, see our Main Card Results and Official Scorecards.)