Prelim Results | UFC 328: Chimaev vs Strickland

Live Results, Highlights, Post-Fight Interviews With The Prelim Winners And More From UFC 328: Chimaev vs Strickland, Live From Prudential Center In Newark On May 9, 2026
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte
• May. 9, 2026
The Octagon returns to Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey for an epic night of action headlined by a pair of title fights.
In the main event, UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev defends his title against former champ and bitter rival Sean Strickland. In the co-main event, newly minted flyweight king Joshua Van puts his belt on the line against Japanese star Tatsuro Taira.
Flyweights get the action started as Clayton Carpenter (8-2, fighting out of Phoenix, AZ) squares off against Jose Ochoa (8-2, 1 NC, fighting out of Moyobamba, Peru)
Baisangur Susurkaev vs Djorden Santos
Dana White's Contender Series standout Baisangur Susurkaev (11-0, fighting out of Miami, FL by way of Chechnya, Russia) puts his undefeated record on the line against Djorden Santos (11-2, fighting out of Coconut Creek, FL)
Pat Sabatini vs William Gomis
The action continues in the featherweight division as Pat Sabatini (21-5, fighting out of Philadelphia, PA) locks horns with William Gomis (15-3, fighting out of Paris, France)
Roman Kopylov vs Marco Tulio
Middleweight Roman Kopylov (14-5, fighting out of Bachatsky, Kemerovo, Russia) aims to return to his winning ways against DWCS grad Marco Tulio (14-2, fighting out of Sao Paulo, Brazil)
Jim Miller vs Jared Gordon
UFC veteran Jim Miller (38-19, 1 NC, fighting out of Sparta, NJ) looks to extend his record for most wins in UFC history (27) against Jared Gordon (21-8, 1 NC, fighting out of Astoria, Queens, NY) at lightweight
Grant Dawson vs Mateusz Rębecki
American Top Team product Grant Dawson (23-3-1, fighting out of Coconut Creek, FL) locks horns with all-action lightweight Mateusz Rębecki (20-4, fighting out of Szczecin, Poland)
Joel Álvarez vs Yaroslav Amosov
Joel Álvarez (23-3, fighting out of Asturias, Spain) rides a four-fight win streak into his matchup with No. 14 ranked welterweight contender Yaroslav Amosov (29-1, fighting out of Irpin, Ukraine)
Ateba Gautier vs Ozzy Diaz
In the featured prelim, rising middleweight star Ateba Gautier (10-1, fighting out of Yaounde, Cameroon) aims for his 10th straight against Ozzy Diaz (10-3, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV)
Don't miss a moment of UFC 328: Chimaev vs Strickland, live from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on May 9, 2026. Early Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and Main Card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Watch the entire event live on Paramount+.