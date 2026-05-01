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UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev and Sean Strickland posing side-by-side on a green background
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Main Card Results | UFC 328: Chimaev vs Strickland

Live Results, Highlights, Post-Fight Interviews With The Main Card Winners And More From UFC 328: Chimaev vs Strickland, Live From Prudential Center In Newark On May 9, 2026
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte • May. 10, 2026

The Octagon returns to Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey for an epic night of action headlined by a pair of title fights.

In the main event, UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev defends his title against former champ and bitter rival Sean Strickland. In the co-main event, newly minted flyweight king Joshua Van puts his belt on the line against Japanese star Tatsuro Taira.

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Main Card Results, Highlights & Interviews:

(This page will be updated live throughout the main card, starting Saturday at 9pm ET/6pm PT. For more UFC 328 coverage, see our Prelim Results and Official Scorecards.)

King Green vs Jeremy Stephens

Lightweight veteran King Green (34-17-1, 1 NC, fighting out of Fontana, CA) returns to the Octagon fresh off a KO win in February to take on Jeremy Stephens (29-22, 1 NC, fighting out of San Diego, CA by way of Des Moines, IA)

Sean Brady vs Joaquin Buckley

No. 6 ranked welterweight contender Sean Brady (18-2, fighting out of Philadelphia, PA) meets No. 9 ranked Joaquin Buckley (21-7, fighting out of St. Louis, MO) in a high-stakes matchup at 170 pounds

Alexander Volkov vs Waldo Cortes Acosta

No. 2 ranked heavyweight contender Alexander Volkov (39-11, fighting out of Moscow, Russia) aims for his sixth win in his last seven fights when he battles No. 4 ranked Waldo Cortes Acosta (17-2, fighting out of Phoenix, AZ by way of Fundacion, Barahona, Dominican Republic)

(C) Joshua Van vs Tatsuro Taira

In the co-main event, UFC Flyweight Champion Joshua Van (16-2, fighting out of Houston, TX) looks to secure his first title defense when he squares off against No. 3 ranked contender Tatsuro Taira (18-1, fighting out of Okinawa, Japan)

(C) Khamzat Chimaev vs Sean Strickland

In the main event, UFC Middleweight Champion Khamzat Chimaev (15-0, fighting out of The United Arab Emirates by way of Chechnya, Russia) puts his belt on the line against former 185-pound king and current No. 3 ranked contender Sean Strickland (30-7, fighting out of Corona, CA)

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Don't miss a moment of UFC 328: Chimaev vs Strickland, live from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on May 9, 2026. Early Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and Main Card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Watch the entire event live on Paramount+.

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