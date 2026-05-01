Main Card Results | UFC 328: Chimaev vs Strickland
Live Results, Highlights, Post-Fight Interviews With The Main Card Winners And More From UFC 328: Chimaev vs Strickland, Live From Prudential Center In Newark On May 9, 2026
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte
• May. 10, 2026
The Octagon returns to Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey for an epic night of action headlined by a pair of title fights.
In the main event, UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev defends his title against former champ and bitter rival Sean Strickland. In the co-main event, newly minted flyweight king Joshua Van puts his belt on the line against Japanese star Tatsuro Taira.
(This page will be updated live throughout the main card, starting Saturday at 9pm ET/6pm PT. For more UFC 328 coverage, see our Prelim Results and Official Scorecards.)
King Green vs Jeremy Stephens
Lightweight veteran King Green (34-17-1, 1 NC, fighting out of Fontana, CA) returns to the Octagon fresh off a KO win in February to take on Jeremy Stephens (29-22, 1 NC, fighting out of San Diego, CA by way of Des Moines, IA)
Sean Brady vs Joaquin Buckley
No. 6 ranked welterweight contender Sean Brady (18-2, fighting out of Philadelphia, PA) meets No. 9 ranked Joaquin Buckley (21-7, fighting out of St. Louis, MO) in a high-stakes matchup at 170 pounds
Alexander Volkov vs Waldo Cortes Acosta
No. 2 ranked heavyweight contender Alexander Volkov (39-11, fighting out of Moscow, Russia) aims for his sixth win in his last seven fights when he battles No. 4 ranked Waldo Cortes Acosta (17-2, fighting out of Phoenix, AZ by way of Fundacion, Barahona, Dominican Republic)
(C) Joshua Van vs Tatsuro Taira
In the co-main event, UFC Flyweight Champion Joshua Van (16-2, fighting out of Houston, TX) looks to secure his first title defense when he squares off against No. 3 ranked contender Tatsuro Taira (18-1, fighting out of Okinawa, Japan)
(C) Khamzat Chimaev vs Sean Strickland
In the main event, UFC Middleweight Champion Khamzat Chimaev (15-0, fighting out of The United Arab Emirates by way of Chechnya, Russia) puts his belt on the line against former 185-pound king and current No. 3 ranked contender Sean Strickland (30-7, fighting out of Corona, CA)
Don't miss a moment of UFC 328: Chimaev vs Strickland, live from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on May 9, 2026. Early Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and Main Card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Watch the entire event live on Paramount+.