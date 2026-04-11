Prelim Results | UFC 327: Procházka vs Ulberg

UFC 327: Procházka vs Ulberg takes place Saturday, April 11 live from Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. The Early Prelims start at 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT, followed by the Prelims at 8pm ET/5pm PT and Main Card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. You can stream the entire event live on Paramount+.

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Results, Highlights & Backstage Interviews

(This page will be updated live throughout the prelims, starting Saturday at 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT)