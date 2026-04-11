Prelim Results | UFC 327: Procházka vs Ulberg

The Octagon returns to Miami with one of the most stacked events of the year, capped off by a thrilling main event between former UFC light heavyweight title holder and current No. 2 ranked contender Jiří Procházka and No. 3 ranked Carlos Ulberg for the vacant, undisputed UFC light heavyweight championship.
UFC 327: Procházka vs Ulberg takes place Saturday, April 11 live from Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. The Early Prelims start at 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT, followed by the Prelims at 8pm ET/5pm PT and Main Card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. You can stream the entire event live on Paramount+.
Results, Highlights & Backstage Interviews
(This page will be updated live throughout the prelims, starting Saturday at 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT)
Still To Come:
Charles Radtke vs Francisco Prado
- Welterweights get the action started as Charles Radtke (11-5, fighting out of Chicago, IL) takes on Francisco Prado (12-4, fighting out of San Lorenzo, Santa Fe, Argentina)
Kelvin Gastelum vs Vicente Luque
- Kelvin Gastelum (21-10, 1 NC, fighting out of Yuma, AZ) faces long time welterweight contender Vicente Luque (23-12-1, fighting out of Brasília, Brasil) at middleweight
Chris Padilla vs MarQuel Mederos
- Chris Padilla (17-6, fighting out of Gardena, CA) locks horns with lightweight prospect MarQuel Mederos (11-1, fighting out of Glendale, AZ by way of Dallas, TX)
Tatiana Suarez vs Loopy Godinez
- Former UFC strawweight title challenger and No. 2 ranked contender Tatiana Suarez (12-1, fighting out of Rancho Cucamonga, CA) squares off against No. 6 ranked Loopy Godinez (14-5, fighting out of Vancouver, B.C., Canada by way of Aguascalientes, Mexico)
Mateusz Gamrot vs Esteban Ribovics
- No. 8 ranked lightweight contender Mateusz Gamrot (25-4, 1 NC, fighting out of Poznan, Poland) battles all-action prospect Esteban Ribovics (15-2, fighting out of Cordoba, Argentina)
Kevin Holland vs Randy Brown
- Fan-favorite welterweights collide as Kevin Holland (28-15, 1 NC, fighting out of Fort Worth, TX) takes on Randy Brown (20-7, fighting out of Queens, NY by way of Spanish Town, Jamaica)
Patricio Pitbull vs Aaron Pico
- In the featured prelim, No. 13 ranked featherweight contender Patricio Pitbull (37-8, fighting out of Natal, Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil) squares off against Aaron Pico (13-5, fighting out of Whittier, CA)
Don't miss a moment of UFC 327: Procházka vs Ulberg, live from Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida on April 11, 2026. Early prelims start at 5:30pm ET/2:30pm PT, followed by the prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and main card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Watch the entire card live on Paramount+.