Main Card Results | UFC 327: Procházka vs Ulberg

Live Results, Highlights, Post-Fight Interviews With The Main Card Winners And More From UFC 327: Procházka vs Ulberg, Live From Kaseya Center In Miami, Florida On April 11, 2026
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte
• Apr. 12, 2026
The Octagon returns to Miami with one of the most stacked events of the year, capped off by a thrilling main event between former UFC light heavyweight title holder and current No. 2 ranked contender Jiří Procházka and No. 3 ranked Carlos Ulberg for the vacant, undisputed UFC light heavyweight championship.
UFC 327: Procházka vs Ulberg takes place Saturday, April 11 live from Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. The Early Prelims start at 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT, followed by the Prelims at 8pm ET/5pm PT and Main Card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. You can stream the entire event live on Paramount+.
Former light heavyweight title challenger and No. 10 ranked Dominick Reyes (15-5, fighting out of Victorville, CA) battles No. 12 ranked Johnny Walker (22-9, 1 NC, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV, by way of Rio das Ostras, Brazil)
No. 5 ranked heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes (19-5, 1 NC, fighting out of Chicago, IL) looks to cement his place in the rankings against fast-rising prospect Josh Hokit (8-0, fighting out of Albuquerque, NM)
In the co-main event, No. 6 ranked light heavyweight contender Azamat Murzakanov (16-0, fighting out of Fairfield, NJ by way of Nalchik, Russia) takes on former middleweight title challenger Paulo Costa (15-4, fighting out of Contagem, MG, Brazil)
In the main event, former light heavyweight champion and No. 2 ranked contender Jiří Procházka (32-5-1, fighting out of Brno, Czech Republic) challenges No. 3 ranked Carlos Ulberg (13-1, fighting out of Auckland, New Zealand) for the vacant UFC light heavyweight title
Don't miss a moment of UFC 327: Procházka vs Ulberg, live from Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida on April 11, 2026. Early prelims start at 5:30pm ET/2:30pm PT, followed by the prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and main card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Watch the entire card live on Paramount+.