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Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC 327: Procházka vs Ulberg

See How The Judges Score Every Round Of Every Fight From UFC 327: Procházka vs Ulberg, Live From Kaseya Center In Miami, Florida On April 11, 2026
By UFC Staff Report • Apr. 11, 2026

The Octagon returns to Miami with one of the most stacked events of the year, capped off by a thrilling main event between former UFC light heavyweight title holder and current No. 2 ranked contender Jiří Procházka and No. 3 ranked Carlos Ulberg for the vacant, undisputed UFC light heavyweight championship.

UFC 327: Procházka vs Ulberg takes place Saturday, April 11 live from Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. The Early Prelims start at 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT, followed by the Prelims at 8pm ET/5pm PT and Main Card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. You can stream the entire event live on Paramount+.

MORE: Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch On P+

Official Scorecards

(This page will be updated live throughout the prelims, starting Saturday at 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT)

Charles Radtke vs Francisco Prado

Athlete Profiles: Charles Radtke | Francisco Prado

Kelvin Gastelum vs Vicente Luque

Athlete Profiles: Kelvin Gastelum | Vicente Luque

Chris Padilla vs MarQuel Mederos

Athlete Profiles: Chris Padilla | MarQuel Mederos

Tatiana Suarez vs Loopy Godinez

Athlete Profiles: Tatiana Suarez | Loopy Godinez

Mateusz Gamrot vs Esteban Ribovics

Athlete Profiles: Mateusz Gamrot | Esteban Ribovics

Kevin Holland vs Randy Brown

Athlete Profiles: Kevin Holland | Randy Brown

Patricio Pitbull vs Aaron Pico

Athlete Profiles: Patricio Pitbull | Aaron Pico

Cub Swanson vs Nate Landwehr

Athlete Profiles: Cub Swanson | Nate Landwehr

Dominick Reyes vs Johnny Walker

Athlete Profiles: Dominick Reyes | Johnny Walker

Curtis Blaydes vs Josh Hokit

Athlete Profiles: Curtis Blaydes | Josh Hokit

Azamat Murzakanov vs Paulo Costa

Athlete Profiles: Azamat Murzakanov | Paulo Costa

Main Event: Jiří Procházka vs Carlos Ulberg

Athlete Profiles: Jiří Procházka | Carlos Ulberg

Watch UFC on Paramount+ Plans start at $7.99 per month

Don't miss a moment of UFC 327: Procházka vs Ulberg, live from Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida on April 11, 2026. Early prelims start at 5:30pm ET/2:30pm PT, followed by the prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and main card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Watch the entire card live on Paramount+.

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