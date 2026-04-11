Official Scorecards | UFC 327: Procházka vs Ulberg
See How The Judges Score Every Round Of Every Fight From UFC 327: Procházka vs Ulberg, Live From Kaseya Center In Miami, Florida On April 11, 2026
By UFC Staff Report
• Apr. 11, 2026
The Octagon returns to Miami with one of the most stacked events of the year, capped off by a thrilling main event between former UFC light heavyweight title holder and current No. 2 ranked contender Jiří Procházka and No. 3 ranked Carlos Ulberg for the vacant, undisputed UFC light heavyweight championship.
UFC 327: Procházka vs Ulberg takes place Saturday, April 11 live from Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. The Early Prelims start at 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT, followed by the Prelims at 8pm ET/5pm PT and Main Card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. You can stream the entire event live on Paramount+.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 327: Procházka vs Ulberg, live from Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida on April 11, 2026. Early prelims start at 5:30pm ET/2:30pm PT, followed by the prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and main card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Watch the entire card live on Paramount+.