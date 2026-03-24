UFC 327 CARD FINALIZED - THRILLING CHAMPIONSHIP DOUBLEHEADLER TOPS STACKED UFC RETURN TO MIAMI

UFC 327: PROCHÁZKA vs ULBERG takes place Saturday, April 11th in Miami, Florida at Kaseya Center. The prelims will air at 2 pm PT / 5 pm ET, followed by the main card airing at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET. All bouts will stream live on Paramount+. Additionally, beginning at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, the final two prelims and first two bouts of the main card will air on CBS.

UFC 327: PROCHÁZKA vs ULBERG tickets are on sale and are available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com. Ticket sales are limited to eight (8) per person.

Procházka (32-5-1, fighting out of Brno, Czech Republic) returns to the Octagon with his sights set on reclaiming the light heavyweight crown. A fan favorite for his all-action fighting style, Procházka holds notable wins over some of the division’s best, including as Jamahal Hill, Dominick Reyes, and Khalil Rountree Jr. He now looks to add Ulberg to his impressive resume and raise UFC gold once again.

Ulberg (14-1, fighting out of Auckland, New Zealand) looks to secure the biggest win of his career and capture the UFC light heavyweight title. Since breaking into the UFC, the New Zealand native has earned his spot in the Top 5 on the strength of a nine-fight winning streak that includes impressive wins over Dominick Reyes, Alonzo Menifield, and former champion Jan Błachowicz. Ulberg now aims to etch his name into the history books with a dominant win over Procházka.

Van (16-2, fighting out of Houston, Texas) sets forth for his first title defense. Claiming the UFC flyweight title just two years into his Octagon career, Van rocketed through the 125-pound division by delivering statement victories over Brandon Royval, Bruno Silva and Cody Durden. He now looks to solidify his reign by defeating Taira in dominant fashion.

Taira (18-1, fighting out of Okinawa, Japan) heads down to the 305 seeking his first world title. At 26-years-old, the young prospect has amassed a near-perfect resume that includes finishes over former UFC champion Brandon Moreno, Hyun Sung Park and Alex Perez. Taira now sets his sights on Van as he looks to make history and become the first ever Japanese-born UFC champion of the modern era.

Additional bouts on the card include:

For the latest information on bout announcements and additional information for this event, please visit www.ufc.com. All bouts are subject to change. Please click hereto apply for the event.