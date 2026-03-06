 Skip to main content
A general view of the Octagon during the UFC 324 event at T-Mobile Arena
Results

Prelim Results | UFC 326: Holloway vs Oliveira 2

Live Results, Highlights, Post-Fight Interviews With The Main Card Winners And More From UFC 326: Holloway vs Oliveira 2, Live From T-Mobile Arena In Las Vegas On March 7, 2026
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte • Mar. 7, 2026

Two of the baddest men on the planet collide as Hawaiian legend Max Holloway defends his BMF title against former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

Don't miss UFC 326: Holloway vs Oliveira 2, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 7, 2026. The early prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT, and the main card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. The entire card can be streamed live on Paramount+.

Results, Highlights & Backstage Interviews

Luke Fernandez vs Rodolfo Bellato

  • Light heavyweights get the action started as undefeated Dana White's Contender Series grad Luke Fernandez (6-0, fighting out of Lacey Township, NJ) takes on Rodolfo Bellato (12-3-1, 1 NC, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)

JeongYeong Lee vs Gaston Bolanos

  • Road to UFC Season 1 featherweight tournament winner JeongYeong Lee (11-3, fighting out of Daegu, South Korea) squares off against Gaston Bolanos (8-5, fighting out of Dublin, CA by way of Lima, Peru)

Rafael Tobias vs Diyar Nurgozhay

  • DWCS grad Rafael Tobias (14-1, fighting out of Curitiba, Parana) makes his first official walk to the UFC Octagon to face Diyar Nurgozhay (10-2, fighting out of Astana, Kazakhstan) at light heavyweight

Sumudaerji vs Jesus Aguilar

  • Fresh off back-to-back wins last year, flyweight Sumudaerji (18-7, fighting out of Sichuan, China) kicks off his 2026 campaign against Jesus Aguilar (12-3, fighting out of Tijuana, Mexico)

Cody Durden vs Nyamjargal Tumendemberel

Ricky Turcios vs Alberto Montes

  • The Ultimate Fighter Season 29 bantamweight champion Ricky Turcios (13-5, fighting out of Houston, TX) faces DWCS alum Alberto Montes (10-1, fighting out of Barquisimeto Estado Lara, Venezuela) at featherweight

Donte Johnson vs Cody Brundage

  • Middleweight Donte Johnson (7-0, fighting out of Fond du Lac, WI) puts his undefeated record on the line against Cody Brundage (11-8-1, 1 NC, fighting out of Englewood, CO)

Cody Garbrandt vs Xiao Long

  • In the featured prelim, former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt (14-7, fighting out of Uhrichsville, OH) collides with Road to UFC Season 2 bantamweight finalist Xiao Long (27-10, fighting out of Hunan, China)

