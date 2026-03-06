Prelim Results | UFC 326: Holloway vs Oliveira 2

Two of the baddest men on the planet collide as Hawaiian legend Max Holloway defends his BMF title against former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.
Don't miss UFC 326: Holloway vs Oliveira 2, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 7, 2026. The early prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT, and the main card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. The entire card can be streamed live on Paramount+.
Results, Highlights & Backstage Interviews
(This page will be updated live throughout the event.)
Still To Come:
Luke Fernandez vs Rodolfo Bellato
- Light heavyweights get the action started as undefeated Dana White's Contender Series grad Luke Fernandez (6-0, fighting out of Lacey Township, NJ) takes on Rodolfo Bellato (12-3-1, 1 NC, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)
JeongYeong Lee vs Gaston Bolanos
- Road to UFC Season 1 featherweight tournament winner JeongYeong Lee (11-3, fighting out of Daegu, South Korea) squares off against Gaston Bolanos (8-5, fighting out of Dublin, CA by way of Lima, Peru)
Rafael Tobias vs Diyar Nurgozhay
- DWCS grad Rafael Tobias (14-1, fighting out of Curitiba, Parana) makes his first official walk to the UFC Octagon to face Diyar Nurgozhay (10-2, fighting out of Astana, Kazakhstan) at light heavyweight
Sumudaerji vs Jesus Aguilar
- Fresh off back-to-back wins last year, flyweight Sumudaerji (18-7, fighting out of Sichuan, China) kicks off his 2026 campaign against Jesus Aguilar (12-3, fighting out of Tijuana, Mexico)
Cody Durden vs Nyamjargal Tumendemberel
- Flyweight Cody Durden (17-9-1, fighting out of Covington, GA) locks horns with Nyamjargal Tumendemberel (9-1, fighting out of Bayanbulag, Bayankhongor Province, Mongolia)
Ricky Turcios vs Alberto Montes
- The Ultimate Fighter Season 29 bantamweight champion Ricky Turcios (13-5, fighting out of Houston, TX) faces DWCS alum Alberto Montes (10-1, fighting out of Barquisimeto Estado Lara, Venezuela) at featherweight
Donte Johnson vs Cody Brundage
- Middleweight Donte Johnson (7-0, fighting out of Fond du Lac, WI) puts his undefeated record on the line against Cody Brundage (11-8-1, 1 NC, fighting out of Englewood, CO)
Cody Garbrandt vs Xiao Long
- In the featured prelim, former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt (14-7, fighting out of Uhrichsville, OH) collides with Road to UFC Season 2 bantamweight finalist Xiao Long (27-10, fighting out of Hunan, China)
Don't miss a moment of UFC 326: Holloway vs Oliveira 2, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 7, 2026. Early prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and main card live on Paramount+ at 9pm ET/6pm PT.