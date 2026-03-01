Main Card Results | UFC 326: Holloway vs Oliveira 2
Live Results, Highlights, Post-Fight Interviews With The Main Card Winners And More From UFC 326: Holloway vs Oliveira 2, Live From T-Mobile Arena In Las Vegas On March 7, 2026
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte
• Mar. 8, 2026
Two of the baddest men on the planet collide as Hawaiian legend Max Holloway defends his BMF title against former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.
Don't miss UFC 326: Holloway vs Oliveira 2, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 7, 2026. The early prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT, and the main card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. The entire card can be streamed live on Paramount+.
(This page will be updated live throughout the event.)
Still To Come:
Gregory Rodrigues vs Brunno Ferreira
The UFC 326 main card kicks off with a middleweight rematch between Brazilian knockout artists Gregory Rodrigues (18-6, fighting out of Deerfield Beach, FL by way of Manaus, Amazonas, Brazil) and Brunno Ferreira (15-2, fighting out of Curitiba, Paraná, Brazil)
All-action UFC veterans Drew Dober (28-15, 1 NC, fighting out of Denver, CO by way of Omaha, NE) takes on Michael Johnson (25-19, fighting out of St. Louis, MO) in a lightweight matchup sure to produce fireworks from start to finish
No. 7 ranked middleweight contender Caio Borralho (17-2, 1 NC, fighting out of São Luís, Maranhão, Brazil) squares off against No. 8 ranked Reinier de Ridder (21-3, fighting out of Breda, Netherlands) in an intriguing matchup at 185 pounds
Main Event: (C - BMF) Max Holloway vs Charles Oliveira
UFC fan-favorites collide in UFC 326's main event as BMF Champion Max Holloway (27-8, fighting out of Waianae, HI) defends his title in a rematch against former lightweight king Charles Oliveira (36-11, 1 NC, fighting out of Sao Paulo, Brazil)