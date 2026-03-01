 Skip to main content
Bruce Buffer announces a round in a bantamweight bout during the UFC 324 event
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC 326: Holloway vs Oliveira 2

See How The Judges Score Every Round Of Every Fight From UFC 326: Holloway vs Oliveira 2, Live From T-Mobile Arena In Las Vegas On March 7, 2026
By UFC Staff Report • Mar. 7, 2026

Two of the baddest men on the planet collide as Hawaiian legend Max Holloway defends his BMF title against former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

Don't miss UFC 326: Holloway vs Oliveira 2, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 7, 2026. The early prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT, and the main card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. The entire card can be streamed live on Paramount+.

Official Scorecards

(This page will be updated live throughout the event.)

Luke Fernandez vs Rodolfo Bellato

Athlete Profiles: Luke Fernandez | Rodolfo Bellato

JeongYeong Lee vs Gaston Bolanos

Athlete Profiles: JeongYeong Lee | Gaston Bolanos

Rafael Tobias vs Diyar Nurgozhay

Athlete Profiles: Rafael Tobias | Diyar Nurgozhay

Sumudaerji vs Jesus Aguilar

Athlete Profiles: Sumudaerji | Jesus Aguilar

Cody Durden vs Nyamjargal Tumendemberel

Athlete Profiles: Cody Durden | Nyamjargal Tumendemberel

Ricky Turcios vs Alberto Montes

Athlete Profiles: Ricky Turcios | Alberto Montes

Donte Johnson vs Cody Brundage

Athlete Profiles: Donte Johnson | Cody Brundage

Cody Garbrandt vs Xiao Long

Athlete Profiles: Cody Garbrandt | Xiao Long

Gregory Rodrigues vs Brunno Ferreira

Athlete Profiles: Gregory Rodrigues | Brunno Ferreira

Drew Dober vs Michael Johnson

Athlete Profiles: Drew Dober | Michael Johnson

Rob Font vs Raul Rosas Jr.

Athlete Profiles: Rob Font | Raul Rosas Jr.

Caio Borralho vs Reinier de Ridder

Athlete Profiles: Caio Borralho | Reinier de Ridder

Main Event: (C - BMF) Max Holloway vs Charles Oliveira

Athlete Profiles: Max Holloway | Charles Oliveira

