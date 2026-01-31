Official Scorecards | UFC 325: Volkanovski vs Lopes 2

For the first time in his storied career, UFC featherweight champion and Australian legend Alexander “The Great” Volkanovski will defend his title on home soil against No. 2 ranked Diego Lopes in a highly anticipated rematch at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena.
UFC 325: Volkanovski vs Lopes 2 takes place Saturday, January 31, live from Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. The Early Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and Main Card live on Paramount+ at 9pm ET/6pm PT.
Sulangrangbo vs Lawrence Lui
Sulangrangbo | Lawrence Lui
Keiichiro Nakamura vs Sebastian Szalay
Keiichiro Nakamura | Sebastian Szalay
SangWook Kim vs Dom Mar Fan
SangWook Kim | Dom Mar Fan
Kaan Ofli vs Yizha
Kaan Ofli | Yizha
Jonathan Micallef vs Oban Elliott
Jonathan Micallef | Oban Elliott
Jacob Malkoun vs Torrez Finney
Jacob Malkoun | Torrez Finney
Cam Rowston vs Cody Brundage
Cam Rowston | Cody Brundage
Junior Tafa vs Billy Elekana
Junior Tafa | Billy Elekana
Quillan Salkilld vs Jamie Mullarkey
Quillan Salkilld | Jamie Mullarkey
Tai Tuivasa vs Tallison Teixeira
Tai Tuivasa | Tallison Teixeira
Rafael Fizev vs Mauricio Ruffy
Rafael Fizev | Mauricio Ruffy
Dan Hooker vs Benoît Saint Denis
Dan Hooker | Benoît Saint Denis
(C) Alexander Volkanovski vs Diego Lopes
Alexander Volkanovski | Diego Lopes
