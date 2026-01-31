 Skip to main content
Bruce Buffer announces a match during the UFC 324 event at T-Mobile Arena
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC 325: Volkanovski vs Lopes 2

See How The Judges Score Every Round Of Every Fight At UFC 325: Volkanovski vs Lopes 2, Live From Qudos Bank Arena In Sydney, Australia On January 31, 2026
Jan. 31, 2026

For the first time in his storied career, UFC featherweight champion and Australian legend Alexander “The Great” Volkanovski will defend his title on home soil against No. 2 ranked Diego Lopes in a highly anticipated rematch at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena.

UFC 325: Volkanovski vs Lopes 2 takes place Saturday, January 31, live from Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. The Early Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and Main Card live on Paramount+ at 9pm ET/6pm PT.

Official Scorecards

(This page will be updated live throughout the event.)

Sulangrangbo vs Lawrence Lui

Athlete Profiles: Sulangrangbo | Lawrence Lui

Keiichiro Nakamura vs Sebastian Szalay

Athlete Profiles: Keiichiro Nakamura | Sebastian Szalay

SangWook Kim vs Dom Mar Fan

Athlete Profiles: SangWook Kim | Dom Mar Fan

Kaan Ofli vs Yizha

Athlete Profiles: Kaan Ofli | Yizha

Jonathan Micallef vs Oban Elliott

Athlete Profiles: Jonathan Micallef | Oban Elliott

Jacob Malkoun vs Torrez Finney

Athlete Profiles: Jacob Malkoun | Torrez Finney

Cam Rowston vs Cody Brundage

Athlete Profiles: Cam Rowston | Cody Brundage

Junior Tafa vs Billy Elekana

Athlete Profiles: Junior Tafa | Billy Elekana

Quillan Salkilld vs Jamie Mullarkey

Athlete Profiles: Quillan Salkilld | Jamie Mullarkey

Tai Tuivasa vs Tallison Teixeira

Athlete Profiles: Tai Tuivasa | Tallison Teixeira

Rafael Fizev vs Mauricio Ruffy

Athlete Profiles: Rafael Fizev | Mauricio Ruffy

Dan Hooker vs Benoît Saint Denis

Athlete Profiles: Dan Hooker | Benoît Saint Denis

(C) Alexander Volkanovski vs Diego Lopes

Athlete Profiles: Alexander Volkanovski | Diego Lopes

