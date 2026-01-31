 Skip to main content
A general view of the Octagon during the UFC 293 event at Qudos Bank Arena
Results

Prelim Results | UFC 325: Volkanovski vs Lopes 2

Get Live Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Prelim Winners And More From UFC 325 Volkanovski vs Lopes 2, Live From Qudos Bank Arena In Sydney, Australia On January 31
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte • Jan. 31, 2026

For the first time in his storied career, UFC featherweight champion and Australian legend Alexander “The Great” Volkanovski will defend his title on home soil against No. 2 ranked Diego Lopes in a highly anticipated rematch at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena.

UFC 325: Volkanovski vs Lopes 2 takes place Saturday, January 31, live from Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. The Early Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and Main Card live on Paramount+ at 9pm ET/6pm PT.

Live Results, Fight Recaps & Backstage Interviews

Sulangrangbo vs Lawrence Lui

  • Sulangrangbo (10-3, fighting out of Sichuan Province, China) meets Lawrence Lui (7-1, fighting out of Auckland, New Zealand) in the Road To UFC Season 4 bantamweight final

Keiichiro Nakamura vs Sebastian Szalay

  • Keiichiro Nakamura (7-1, fighting out of Hokkaido, Japan) faces Sebastian Szalay (10-1, fighting out of Perth, Australia) in the Road To UFC Season 4 featherweight final

SangWook Kim vs Dom Mar Fan

  • SangWook Kim (13-3, fighting out of Seoul, South Korea) squares off against Dom Mar Fan (8-2, fighting out of Brisbane, Australia) in the Road To UFC Season 4 lightweight final

Kaan Ofli vs Yizha

  • The Ultimate Fighter Season 32 featherweight finalist Kaan Ofli (13-4-1, fighting out of Melbourne, Australia) collides with RTU Season 2 finalist Yizha (26-5, fighting out of Sichuan, China)

Jonathan Micallef vs Oban Elliott

  • Dana White's Contender Series grad Jonathan Micallef (8-1, fighting out of Werribee, Victoria, Australia) looks to remain perfect inside the Octagon against Oban Elliott (12-3, fighting out of Merthyr Tydfil, Wales)

Jacob Malkoun vs Torrez Finney

  • Middleweight Jacob Malkoun (8-3, fighting out of Sydney, Australia) aims for his second-straight knockout against undefeated DWCS alum Torrez Finney (11-0, fighting out of Chattanooga, TN)

Cam Rowston vs Cody Brundage

  • After scoring a first-round stoppage in his debut, Cam Rowston (13-3, fighting out of Auckland, New Zealand) hopes to build on that success against Cody Brundage (11-7-1, 1 NC, fighting out of Englewood, CO)

Junior Tafa vs Billy Elekana

  • In the featured prelim, Australia fan-favorite Junior Tafa (6-4, fighting out of Brisbane, Australia) collides with light heavyweight prospect Billy Elekana (9-2, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV)

Main Card Results | Scorecards | Watch On Paramount+

