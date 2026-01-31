Prelim Results | UFC 325: Volkanovski vs Lopes 2

For the first time in his storied career, UFC featherweight champion and Australian legend Alexander “The Great” Volkanovski will defend his title on home soil against No. 2 ranked Diego Lopes in a highly anticipated rematch at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena.
UFC 325: Volkanovski vs Lopes 2 takes place Saturday, January 31, live from Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. The Early Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and Main Card live on Paramount+ at 9pm ET/6pm PT.
Sulangrangbo vs Lawrence Lui
- Sulangrangbo (10-3, fighting out of Sichuan Province, China) meets Lawrence Lui (7-1, fighting out of Auckland, New Zealand) in the Road To UFC Season 4 bantamweight final
Keiichiro Nakamura vs Sebastian Szalay
- Keiichiro Nakamura (7-1, fighting out of Hokkaido, Japan) faces Sebastian Szalay (10-1, fighting out of Perth, Australia) in the Road To UFC Season 4 featherweight final
SangWook Kim vs Dom Mar Fan
- SangWook Kim (13-3, fighting out of Seoul, South Korea) squares off against Dom Mar Fan (8-2, fighting out of Brisbane, Australia) in the Road To UFC Season 4 lightweight final
Kaan Ofli vs Yizha
- The Ultimate Fighter Season 32 featherweight finalist Kaan Ofli (13-4-1, fighting out of Melbourne, Australia) collides with RTU Season 2 finalist Yizha (26-5, fighting out of Sichuan, China)
Jonathan Micallef vs Oban Elliott
- Dana White's Contender Series grad Jonathan Micallef (8-1, fighting out of Werribee, Victoria, Australia) looks to remain perfect inside the Octagon against Oban Elliott (12-3, fighting out of Merthyr Tydfil, Wales)
Jacob Malkoun vs Torrez Finney
- Middleweight Jacob Malkoun (8-3, fighting out of Sydney, Australia) aims for his second-straight knockout against undefeated DWCS alum Torrez Finney (11-0, fighting out of Chattanooga, TN)
Cam Rowston vs Cody Brundage
- After scoring a first-round stoppage in his debut, Cam Rowston (13-3, fighting out of Auckland, New Zealand) hopes to build on that success against Cody Brundage (11-7-1, 1 NC, fighting out of Englewood, CO)
Junior Tafa vs Billy Elekana
- In the featured prelim, Australia fan-favorite Junior Tafa (6-4, fighting out of Brisbane, Australia) collides with light heavyweight prospect Billy Elekana (9-2, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV)
