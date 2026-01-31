Prelim Results | UFC 325: Volkanovski vs Lopes 2

UFC 325: Volkanovski vs Lopes 2 takes place Saturday, January 31, live from Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. The Early Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and Main Card live on Paramount+ at 9pm ET/6pm PT.

How To Watch And Stream UFC 325 In Your Region

Live Results, Fight Recaps & Backstage Interviews

(This page will be updated live throughout the event.)