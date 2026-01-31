Main Card Results | UFC 325: Volkanovski vs Lopes 2
Get Live Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Main Card Winners And More From UFC 325 Volkanovski vs Lopes 2, Live From Qudos Bank Arena In Sydney, Australia On January 31
• Feb. 1, 2026
For the first time in his storied career, UFC featherweight champion and Australian legend Alexander “The Great” Volkanovski will defend his title on home soil against No. 2 ranked Diego Lopes in a highly anticipated rematch at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena.
UFC 325: Volkanovski vs Lopes 2 takes place Saturday, January 31, live from Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. The Early Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and Main Card live on Paramount+ at 9pm ET/6pm PT.
(This page will be updated live throughout the event.)
Quillan Salkilld vs Jamie Mullarkey
Lightweights kick off the main card as one of 2025's breakout stars Quillan Salkilld (10-1, fighting out of Perth, Western Australia, Australia) takes on short-notice opponent Jamie Mullarkey (18-8, fighting out of Central Coast, Australia)
Heavyweight fan-favorite Tai Tuivasa (15-8, fighting out of Western Sydney, NSW, Australia) returns to the Octagon for the first time in over a year to face Dana White's Contender Series standout Tallison Teixeira (8-1, fighting out of Sao Paulo, Brazil)
Next is a battle of dynamic lightweight strikers as No. 9 ranked Rafael Fiziev (13-4, fighting out of Baku, Azerbaijan by way of Phuket, Thailand) squares off against No. 14 ranked Mauricio Ruffy (12-2, fighting out of Coruripe, Alagoas, Brazil)
In the co-main event, No. 6 ranked lightweight contender Dan Hooker (24-13, fighting out of Auckland, New Zealand) makes his Sydney debut against No. 8 ranked French star Benoît Saint Denis (16-3, 1 NC, fighting out of Paris, France)
In the main event, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (27-4, fighting out of Windang, NSW, Australia) defends his title on home soil in a rematch with No. 2 ranked Diego Lopes (27-7, fighting out of Puebla, México by way of Manaus, Amazonas, Brazil)
