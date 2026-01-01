Official Scorecards | UFC 324: Gaethje vs Pimblett

UFC's first live event on Paramount+ kicks off with a star-studded card headlined by a compelling title fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
In the main event, superstars collide as former interim UFC lightweight champion and former BMF titleholder Justin Gaethje takes on fan favorite Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett for the interim UFC lightweight title. In the co-main event, an intriguing bantamweight bout pits former UFC champion and current No. 2 ranked contender Sean O’Malley against No. 5 ranked Song Yadong.
UFC 324: Gaethje vs Pimblett takes place Saturday, January 24 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Early prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and main card live on Paramount+ at 9pm ET/6pm PT.
Adam Fugitt vs Ty Miller
Athlete Profiles: Adam Fugitt | Ty Miller
Ricky Turcios vs Cameron Smotherman
Athlete Profiles: Ricky Turcios | Cameron Smotherman
Josh Hokit vs Denzel Freeman
Athlete Profiles: Josh Hokit | Denzel Freeman
Michael Johnson vs Alexander Hernandez
Athlete Profiles: Michael Johnson | Alexander Hernandez
Alex Perez vs Charles Johnson
Athlete Profiles: Alex Perez | Charles Johnson
Nikita Krylov vs Modestas Bukauskas
Athlete Profiles: Nikita Krylov | Modestas Bukauskas
Ateba Gautier vs Andrey Pulyaev
Athlete Profiles: Ateba Gautier | Andrey Pulyaev
Umar Nurmagomedov vs Deiveson Figueiredo
Athlete Profiles: Umar Nurmagomedov | Deiveson Figueiredo
Arnold Allen vs Jean Silva
Athlete Profiles: Arnold Allen | Jean Silva
Natalia Silva vs Rose Namajunas
Athlete Profiles: Natalia Silva | Rose Namajunas
Waldo Cortes Acosta vs Derrick Lewis
Athlete Profiles: Waldo Cortes Acosta | Derrick Lewis
Sean O'Malley vs Song Yadong
Athlete Profiles: Sean O'Malley | Song Yadong
Justin Gaethje vs Paddy Pimblett
Athlete Profiles: Justin Gaethje | Paddy Pimblett
