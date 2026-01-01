 Skip to main content
Bruce Buffer announces a round iduring the UFC 322 event at Madison Square Garden
Official Scorecards | UFC 324: Gaethje vs Pimblett

See How The Judges Score Every Round Of Every Fight At UFC 324: Gaethje vs Pimblett, Live From T-Mobile Arena In Las Vegas On January 24, 2026
By UFC Staff Report • Jan. 24, 2026

UFC's first live event on Paramount+ kicks off with a star-studded card headlined by a compelling title fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

In the main event, superstars collide as former interim UFC lightweight champion and former BMF titleholder Justin Gaethje takes on fan favorite Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett for the interim UFC lightweight title. In the co-main event, an intriguing bantamweight bout pits former UFC champion and current No. 2 ranked contender Sean O’Malley against No. 5 ranked Song Yadong.

How To Watch UFC 324

UFC 324: Gaethje vs Pimblett takes place Saturday, January 24 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Early prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and main card live on Paramount+ at 9pm ET/6pm PT.

Official Scorecards

Adam Fugitt vs Ty Miller

Athlete Profiles: Adam Fugitt | Ty Miller

Ricky Turcios vs Cameron Smotherman

Athlete Profiles: Ricky Turcios | Cameron Smotherman

Josh Hokit vs Denzel Freeman

Athlete Profiles: Josh Hokit | Denzel Freeman

Michael Johnson vs Alexander Hernandez

Athlete Profiles: Michael Johnson | Alexander Hernandez

Alex Perez vs Charles Johnson

Athlete Profiles: Alex Perez | Charles Johnson

Nikita Krylov vs Modestas Bukauskas

Athlete Profiles: Nikita Krylov | Modestas Bukauskas

Ateba Gautier vs Andrey Pulyaev

Athlete Profiles: Ateba Gautier | Andrey Pulyaev

Umar Nurmagomedov vs Deiveson Figueiredo

Athlete Profiles: Umar Nurmagomedov | Deiveson Figueiredo

Arnold Allen vs Jean Silva

Athlete Profiles: Arnold Allen | Jean Silva

Natalia Silva vs Rose Namajunas

Athlete Profiles: Natalia Silva | Rose Namajunas

Waldo Cortes Acosta vs Derrick Lewis

Athlete Profiles: Waldo Cortes Acosta | Derrick Lewis

Sean O'Malley vs Song Yadong

Athlete Profiles: Sean O'Malley | Song Yadong

Justin Gaethje vs Paddy Pimblett

Athlete Profiles: Justin Gaethje | Paddy Pimblett

