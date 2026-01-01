Prelim Results | UFC 324: Gaethje vs Pimblett

UFC's first live event on Paramount+ kicks off with a star-studded card headlined by a compelling title fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Before Saturday’s epic main card, the action begins with a loaded prelim slate featuring a mix of seasoned veterans, surging prospects and hungry contenders all looking to make a statement. The featured prelim showcases a high-stakes bantamweight clash between former title challenger Umar Nurmagomedov and former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo, as both men eye a potential meeting with champion Petr Yan later this year.
UFC 324: Gaethje vs Pimblett takes place Saturday, January 24 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Early prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and main card live on Paramount+ at 9pm ET/6pm PT.
Live Results, Fight Recaps & Backstage Interviews
(This page will be updated live throughout the event with immediate results after every fight, live recaps as the action unfolds, and exclusive interviews with Saturday's winners.)
Adam Fugitt vs Ty Miller
- Welterweights kick off the first card of the year as Adam Fugitt (10-5, fighting out of Eugene, OR) welcomes Dana White's Contender Series grad Ty Miller (6-0, 1 NC, fighting out of Albuquerque, NM) to the Octagon for the first time
Ricky Turcios vs Cameron Smotherman
- The Ultimate Fighter Season 29 bantamweight winner Ricky Turcios (13-5, fighting out of Houston, TX) kicks off his 2026 campaign against Cameron Smotherman (12-6, fighting out of Houston, TX)
Josh Hokit vs Denzel Freeman
- Undefeated DWCS standout Josh Hokit (7-0, fighting out of Albuquerque, NM) looks to send another statement to the UFC heavyweight division when he battles Denzel Freeman (7-1, fighting out of Denver, CO)
Michael Johnson vs Alexander Hernandez
- Red-hot lightweight veterans collide as Michael Johnson (25-19, fighting out of St. Louis, MO) seeks a fourth straight win when he faces Alexander Hernandez (18-8, fighting out of San Antonio, TX), who is riding a four-fight win steak of his own
Alex Perez vs Charles Johnson
- Flyweights close out the early prelims as No. 11 ranked contender Alex Perez (25-10, fighting out of Lemoore, CA) locks horns with No. 13 ranked Charles Johnson (18-7, fighting out of Orlando, FL)
Nikita Krylov vs Modestas Bukauskas
- No. 13 ranked light heavyweight contender Nikita Krylov (30-11, fighting out of Kislovodsk, Russia) defends his position in the Top 15 against rising challenger Modestas Bukauskas (19-6, fighting out of London, England by way of Klaipeda, Lithuania), who rides a three-fight win streak into Saturday's contest
Ateba Gautier vs Andrey Pulyaev
- Fresh off three first-round finishes in 2025, rising middleweight star Ateba Gautier (9-1, fighting out of Yaounde, Cameroon) returns to the Octagon to face DWCS grad Andrey Pulyaev (10-3, fighting out of Novosibirsk, Russia)
Umar Nurmagomedov vs Deiveson Figueiredo
- In the featured prelim, former bantamweight title challenger and No. 2 ranked contender Umar Nurmagomedov (19-1, fighting out of Kizilyurt, Russia) aims to edge closer to a title shot at 135 pounds when he collides with former flyweight champion and No. 6 ranked Deiveson Figueiredo (25-5-1, fighting out of Soure, Pará, Brazil), who is chasing the same prize
