Main Card Results | UFC 324: Gaethje vs Pimblett

UFC's first live event on Paramount+ kicks off with a star-studded card headlined by a compelling title fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
In the main event, superstars collide as former interim UFC lightweight champion and former BMF titleholder Justin Gaethje takes on fan favorite Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett for the interim UFC lightweight title. In the co-main event, an intriguing bantamweight bout pits former UFC champion and current No. 2 ranked contender Sean O’Malley against No. 5 ranked Song Yadong.
UFC 324: Gaethje vs Pimblett takes place Saturday, January 24 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Early prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and main card live on Paramount+ at 9pm ET/6pm PT.
Live Results, Fight Recaps & Backstage Interviews
(This page will be updated live throughout the event with immediate results after every fight, live recaps as the action unfolds, and exclusive interviews with all the winners.)
Arnold Allen vs Jean Silva
- An intriguing featherweight tilt kicks off the main card as No. 6 ranked Arnold Allen (20-3, fighting out of Trimley St. Martin, Suffolk, England) battles No. 10 ranked Jean Silva (16-3, fighting out of São Paulo, Brazil)
Natalia Silva vs Rose Namajunas
- No. 2 ranked flyweight contender Natalia Silva (19-5-1, fighting out of Pingo D’Agua, Minas Gerais, Brazil) and former two-time strawweight champion Rose Namajunas collide in a high-stakes matchup at 125 pounds
Waldo Cortes Acosta vs Derrick Lewis
- Surging No. 5 ranked heavyweight contender Waldo Cortes Acosta (16-2, fighting out of Phoenix, AZ by way of Fundacion, Barahona, Dominican Republic) squares off against UFC knockout king and No. 10 ranked contender Derrick Lewis (29-12, 1 NC, fighting out of Houston, TX)
Sean O'Malley vs Song Yadong
- In the co-main event, former bantamweight champion and No. 3 ranked contender Sean O'Malley (18-3, 1 NC, fighting out of Peoria, AZ) looks to move back into the title picture at 135 pounds against No. 5 ranked Song Yadong (22-8-1, 1 NC, fighting out of Heilongjiang, China)
Justin Gaethje vs Paddy Pimblett
- In the main event, former BMF champion and No. 4 ranked lightweight contender Justin Gaethje (26-5, fighting out of Denver, CO by way of Safford, AZ) takes on No. 5 ranked Paddy Pimblett (23-3, fighting out of Liverpool, Merseyside, England) for the interim lightweight title
Don't miss a moment of UFC 324: Gaethje vs Pimblett, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 24, 2026. Prelims start at 7pm ET/4pm PT, followed by the main card live on Paramount+ at 9pm ET/6pm PT.