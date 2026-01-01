Main Card Results | UFC 324: Gaethje vs Pimblett

In the main event, superstars collide as former interim UFC lightweight champion and former BMF titleholder Justin Gaethje takes on fan favorite Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett for the interim UFC lightweight title. In the co-main event, an intriguing bantamweight bout pits former UFC champion and current No. 2 ranked contender Sean O’Malley against No. 5 ranked Song Yadong.

How To Watch UFC 324

UFC 324: Gaethje vs Pimblett takes place Saturday, January 24 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Early prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and main card live on Paramount+ at 9pm ET/6pm PT.

Live Results, Fight Recaps & Backstage Interviews

(This page will be updated live throughout the event with immediate results after every fight, live recaps as the action unfolds, and exclusive interviews with all the winners.)