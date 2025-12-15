Monthly Report | December 2025

Abdul-Malik has been one of the leading forces behind my year-long advocacy for Season 8 of Dana White’s Contender Series having the potential to produce the best all-around crop of graduates in the show’s history, and he further justified that with his effort earlier this month. Though we had already witnessed his striking and wrestling skills, as well as the uncanny athleticism he possesses, the fact that he was so swift and decisive in attacking the guillotine choke that halted the action was a sharp indication that there is even more to come from the 28-year-old admitted obsessive.

What made it such a standout moment is that from the rip, Abdul-Malik played to his strengths and forced Trocoli into dilemmas. He wasted little time shooting and taking the fight to the canvas, and the opportunity to finish came in transition as the two were rising to their feet. Those are moments where loads of fighters can miss chances because they’re focused on resetting or simply resigned to allow their opponent to get back to standing, but the Xtreme Couture product saw his opening and pounced, clamping onto the choke while Trocoli was still on a knee before pulling him to his feet with the force of his squeeze.

Now 9-0-1 through his first 10 professional appearances, this feels like it will be the first little benchmark moment in Abdul-Malik’s career that we look back on when discussing his rise to contention in the middleweight ranks.

Honorable Mentions: Chris Duncan vs Terrance McKinney, Amosov vs Neil Magny

Knockout of the Month: Kevin Vallejos vs Giga Chikadze (UFC Fight Night: Royval vs Kape)

There were a bunch of worthy candidates for this award in December, but it’s being bestowed upon Vallejos because his win over Chikadze in the penultimate UFC bout of 2025 showed both his promise as a prospect and the improvements he’s making as a young fighter competing on the biggest stage in the sport.