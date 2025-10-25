 Skip to main content
A general view of the Octagon prior to the UFC 308 event at Etihad Arena
Results

Prelim Results | UFC 321: Aspinall vs Gane

Get Live Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Prelim Winners And More From UFC 321: Aspinall vs Gane, Live From Etihad Arena In Abu Dhabi On October 25, 2025
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte • Oct. 25, 2025

UFC returns Abu Dhabi with two massive title fights! In the main event, UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall defends his undisputed title for the first time against No. 1 contender Ciryl Gane. In the co-main, Virna Jandiroba and Mackenzie Dern rematch in their bid to capture the vacant strawweight title.

UFC 321 airs at a special time! Prelims kick off at 10am ET/7am PT on ESPN+/Disney+/FX. Main card action gets underway at 2pm ET/11am PT on PPV.

How To Watch UFC 321 In Your Region | Order UFC 321

Live Results, Fight Recaps & Backstage Interviews

(This page will be updated live throughout the event with official results, recaps and post-fight interviews.)

Jaqueline Amorim vs Mizuki

  • Strawweights get the action started as surging prospect Jaqueline Amorim (10-1, fighting out of Hollywood, FL by way of Manaus, Brazil) welcomes Mizuki (15-6, fighting out of New York, NY by way of Fukuoka, Japan) back to the Octagon for the first time since 2023

Azat Maksum vs Mitch Raposo

  • Flyweight Azat Maksum (15-2, fighting out of Almaty, Kazakhstan) squares off against former The Ultiamte Fighter Season 29 contestant Mitch Raposo (9-3, fighting out of Fall River, MA)

Hamdy Abdelwahab vs Chris Barnett

  • Exciting heavyweights collide as Hamdy Abdelwahab (6-1, 1 NC, fighting out of New York, NY by way of Cairo, Egypt) takes on Chris Barnett (23-9, fighting out of Athens, GA)

Nathaniel Wood vs Jose Miguel Delgado

  • UFC veteran Nathaniel Wood (21-6, fighting out of London, England) tries to hand rising featherweight star Jose Miguel Delgado (10-1, fighting out of Phoenix, AZ) his first loss inside the Octagon

Valter Walker vs Louie Sutherland

  • No. 15 ranked heavyweight contender Valter Walker (14-1, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) aims for his fourth consecutive heel hook submission against Louie Sutherland (10-3, fighting out of London, England)

Ludovit Klein vs Mateusz Rębecki

  • A lightweight matchup between Ludovit Klein (23-5-1, Nove Zamky, Slovakia) and Mateusz Rębecki (20-3, fighting out of Szczecin, Poland) promises fireworks

Ikram Aliskerov vs JunYong Park

  • Ikram Aliskerov (16-2, fighting out of Makhachkala, Dagestan, Russia) locks horns with middleweight veteran JunYong Park (19-6, fighting out of Seoul, South Korea)

Nasrat Haqparast vs Quillan Salkilld

  • In the featured prelim, Nasrat Haqparast (18-5, fighting out of Rabat, Morocco) searches for his sixth straight win when he takes on Quillan Salkilld (9-1, fighting out of Perth, Western Australia, Australia)

