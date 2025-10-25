Prelim Results | UFC 321: Aspinall vs Gane

UFC returns Abu Dhabi with two massive title fights! In the main event, UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall defends his undisputed title for the first time against No. 1 contender Ciryl Gane. In the co-main, Virna Jandiroba and Mackenzie Dern rematch in their bid to capture the vacant strawweight title.
UFC 321 airs at a special time! Prelims kick off at 10am ET/7am PT on ESPN+/Disney+/FX. Main card action gets underway at 2pm ET/11am PT on PPV.
Live Results, Fight Recaps & Backstage Interviews
(This page will be updated live throughout the event with official results, recaps and post-fight interviews.)
Jaqueline Amorim vs Mizuki
- Strawweights get the action started as surging prospect Jaqueline Amorim (10-1, fighting out of Hollywood, FL by way of Manaus, Brazil) welcomes Mizuki (15-6, fighting out of New York, NY by way of Fukuoka, Japan) back to the Octagon for the first time since 2023
Azat Maksum vs Mitch Raposo
- Flyweight Azat Maksum (15-2, fighting out of Almaty, Kazakhstan) squares off against former The Ultiamte Fighter Season 29 contestant Mitch Raposo (9-3, fighting out of Fall River, MA)
Hamdy Abdelwahab vs Chris Barnett
- Exciting heavyweights collide as Hamdy Abdelwahab (6-1, 1 NC, fighting out of New York, NY by way of Cairo, Egypt) takes on Chris Barnett (23-9, fighting out of Athens, GA)
Nathaniel Wood vs Jose Miguel Delgado
- UFC veteran Nathaniel Wood (21-6, fighting out of London, England) tries to hand rising featherweight star Jose Miguel Delgado (10-1, fighting out of Phoenix, AZ) his first loss inside the Octagon
Valter Walker vs Louie Sutherland
- No. 15 ranked heavyweight contender Valter Walker (14-1, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) aims for his fourth consecutive heel hook submission against Louie Sutherland (10-3, fighting out of London, England)
Ludovit Klein vs Mateusz Rębecki
- A lightweight matchup between Ludovit Klein (23-5-1, Nove Zamky, Slovakia) and Mateusz Rębecki (20-3, fighting out of Szczecin, Poland) promises fireworks
Ikram Aliskerov vs JunYong Park
- Ikram Aliskerov (16-2, fighting out of Makhachkala, Dagestan, Russia) locks horns with middleweight veteran JunYong Park (19-6, fighting out of Seoul, South Korea)
Nasrat Haqparast vs Quillan Salkilld
- In the featured prelim, Nasrat Haqparast (18-5, fighting out of Rabat, Morocco) searches for his sixth straight win when he takes on Quillan Salkilld (9-1, fighting out of Perth, Western Australia, Australia)