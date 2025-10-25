Main Card Results | UFC 321: Aspinall vs Gane

Get Live Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Main Card Winners And More From UFC 321: Aspinall vs Gane, Live From Etihad Arena In Abu Dhabi On October 25, 2025
• Oct. 25, 2025
UFC returns Abu Dhabi with two massive title fights! In the main event, UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall defends his undisputed title for the first time against No. 1 contender Ciryl Gane. In the co-main, Virna Jandiroba and Mackenzie Dern rematch in their bid to capture the vacant strawweight title.
UFC 321 airs at a special time! Prelims kick off at 10am ET/7am PT on ESPN+/Disney+/FX. Main card action gets underway at 2pm ET/11am PT on PPV.
(This page will be updated live throughout the event with official results, recaps and post-fight interviews.)
Aleksandar Rakić vs Azamat Murzakanov
Light heavyweights kick off the main card as No. 7 ranked Aleksandar Rakić (14-5, fighting out of Vienna, Austria by way of Serbia) battles undefeated No. 10 ranked contender Azamat Murzakanov (15-0, fighting out of Fairfield, NJ by way of Nalchik, Russia)
No. 2 ranked heavyweight contender Alexander Volkov (38-11, fighting out of Moscow, Russia) and No. 5 ranked Jailton Almeida (22-3, fighting out of Salvador, Bahia, Brazil) believe the winner of their matchup moves next in line for the winner of UFC 321's main event
Former bantamweight title challenger and No. 2 ranked contender Umar Nurmagomedov (18-1, fighting out of Kizilyurt, Russia) looks to rebound from his first professional defeat against No. 9 ranked Mario Bautista (16-2, fighting out of Phoenix, AZ)
In Saturday's co-main event, No. 1 ranked contender Virna Jandiroba (22-3, fighting out of Feira de Santana, Bahia, Brazil) and No. 5 ranked Mackenzie Dern (15-5, fighting out of Huntington Beach, CA) clash for the vacant strawweight title
In the main event, heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall (15-3, fighting out of Atherton, Greater Manchester, England) puts his undisputed title on the line for the first time against No. 1 ranked contender Ciryl Gane (13-2, fighting out of Paris, France)