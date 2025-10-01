UFC 320 Best Bets | DraftKings Sportsbook

UFC 320 is taking place on Saturday from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and the card is stacked with two title fights. The main event is a rematch between Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira for the UFC light heavyweight title. The co-main event is a bantamweight title fight between Merab Dvalishvili and Cory Sandhagen. A light heavyweight contenders bout between Khalil Rountree Jr. and Jiri Prochazka is also on the main card.
A DraftKings Sportsbook bettor cashed in the last time Pereira and Ankalaev fought, turning $20 into over $5,500 with a UFC Parlay Bet featuring the following UFC 314 picks:
- Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev: Fight to start Round 2: Yes
- Brunno Ferreira Moneyline
- Joshua Van to win by Decision
- Mauricio Ruffy to win by KO/TKO/DQ
- Amanda Lemos over 0.5 total takedowns landed
- Ignacio Bahamondes Moneyline
- Justin Gaethje to win by Decision
As a result of all of these outcomes hitting in the Parlay Bet, the UFC bettor took home $5,521.94.
UFC 320 Picks
Magomed Ankalaev vs Alex Pereira 2
Leading up to their first fight, Pereira dominated the light heavyweight division, winning four straight title fights by KO/TKO, including three in a span of six months. Several of these fights were on short notice fighting through a toe injury, and Pereira speculated that the heavy activity may have caught up to him. Pereira did not look like his usual self in his first fight against Ankalaev, showcasing more hesitancy than normal.
Part of Pereira looking off could have been because of being physically worn down, but Ankalaev presented a very difficult stylistic matchup for Pereira. For one, Ankalaev is a southpaw, and since Ankalaev’s lead shoulder and lead arm mirrors Pereira’s lead arm, Pereira had difficulty finding the space to land his jab effectively. Pereira’s jab is one of his best strikes, and his jab sets up his left hook, which is arguably the greatest left hook in UFC history. Against orthodox fighters, Pereira’s jab/hook combo is an excellent double-attack that leaves opponents vulnerable to one or the other depending on their defensive reaction. If opponents guard against the left hook, Pereira’s stinging jab sneaks through. If opponents reach to parry the jab, Pereira throws his left hook into the vacated area to connect to the jaw and temple. Pereira was only able to land 11 significant strikes to the head in the first fight over 25 minutes.
The second issue was the threat of the takedown. Ankalaev is from Dagestan, which is well-known for its wrestling culture, and while Ankalaev’s wrestling is not nearly as strong as wrestlers such as Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov, it was still good enough to make Pereira hesitant to get too close to avoid being grabbed. Pereira’s defensive wrestling is by far his biggest weakness, and Pereira seemed focused on preventing Ankalaev from getting into easy grappling scenarios.
Pereira did have success landing calf kicks, landing 48 significant strikes to the leg. However, since Ankalaev stands southpaw, Pereira had to throw his calf kick from his lead leg instead of his rear leg, resulting in less power behind the kick.
Despite being a matchup problem, Pereira should come into this fight with a better game plan to land cleanly. Pereira is one of the best strikers in the UFC and has the skills and experience to learn from his 25 minutes of octagon time vs. Ankalaev and come in with a better strategy this time around. Taking the Pereira +5.5 point spread gives margin for error in the event Pereira loses a close decision again.
Pick: Alex Pereira +5.5 Point Spread (+100)
Merab Dvalishvili ($9,300) is a fantasy scoring machine. Dvalishvili has scored over 100 DraftKings fantasy points in each of his last five fights and leads the UFC 320 slate in average fantasy score among fighters with more than one UFC fight. Dvalishvili racks up big fantasy scores due to high volume. Dvalishvili is averaging nearly six takedowns per 15 minutes and leads all current bantamweights in total control time. Dvalishvili’s skills inside the octagon also continue to grow, which was best on display in his two most recent dominant wins over elite fighters Umar Nurmagomedov and Sean O'Malley. Dvalishvili is a heavy -380 favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook for his fight against Cory Sandhagen, putting him in a good position to get the win with fantasy volume behind it.
All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, lines and odds subject to change.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 320: Ankalaev vs Pereira 2, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 4, 2025. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, followed by the main card live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.