UFC 320 Best Bets | DraftKings Sportsbook

Magomed Ankalaev vs Alex Pereira 2

Leading up to their first fight, Pereira dominated the light heavyweight division, winning four straight title fights by KO/TKO, including three in a span of six months. Several of these fights were on short notice fighting through a toe injury, and Pereira speculated that the heavy activity may have caught up to him. Pereira did not look like his usual self in his first fight against Ankalaev, showcasing more hesitancy than normal.

Part of Pereira looking off could have been because of being physically worn down, but Ankalaev presented a very difficult stylistic matchup for Pereira. For one, Ankalaev is a southpaw, and since Ankalaev’s lead shoulder and lead arm mirrors Pereira’s lead arm, Pereira had difficulty finding the space to land his jab effectively. Pereira’s jab is one of his best strikes, and his jab sets up his left hook, which is arguably the greatest left hook in UFC history. Against orthodox fighters, Pereira’s jab/hook combo is an excellent double-attack that leaves opponents vulnerable to one or the other depending on their defensive reaction. If opponents guard against the left hook, Pereira’s stinging jab sneaks through. If opponents reach to parry the jab, Pereira throws his left hook into the vacated area to connect to the jaw and temple. Pereira was only able to land 11 significant strikes to the head in the first fight over 25 minutes.