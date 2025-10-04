 Skip to main content
UFC Octagon announcer Bruce Buffer introduces the first fight during the Noche UFC event at Frost Bank Center
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC 320: Ankalaev vs Pereira 2

See How The Judges Score Every Round Of UFC 320: Ankalaev vs Pereira 2, Live From T-Mobile Arena In Las Vegas On October 4, 2025
By UFC Staff Report • Oct. 4, 2025

UFC returns to Las Vegas on October 4 with two massive title fights!

In the main event, light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev defends his title for the first time in a rematch with UFC superstar and former two-division champion Alex Pereira. In the co-main event, bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili aims for his third successful title defense of 2025 when he battles No. 4 ranked contender Cory Sandhagen.

UFC 320: Ankalaev vs Pereira 2 takes place live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 4, 2025. Early prelims start at 6pm ET/3pm PT, followed by the prelims at 8pm ET/5pm ET and the main card live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT. Main and co-main events scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

How To Watch And Stream UFC 320: Ankalaev vs Pereira 2

Official Scorecards

Veronica Hardy vs Brogan Walker

Athlete Profiles: Veronica Hardy | Brogan Walker

Ramiz Brahimaj vs Austin Vanderford

Athlete Profiles: Ramiz Brahimaj | Austin Vanderford

Chris Gutierrez vs Farid Basharat

Athlete Profiles: Chris Gutierrez | Farid Basharat

Macy Chiasson vs Yana Santos

Athlete Profiles: Macy Chiasson | Yana Santos

Punahele Soriano vs Nikolay Veretennikov

Athlete Profiles: Punahele Soriano | Nikolay Veretennikov

Edmen Shahbazyan vs Andre Muniz

Athlete Profiles: Edmen Shahbazyan | Andre Muniz

Patchy Mix vs Jakub Wiklacz

Athlete Profiles: Patchy Mix | Jakub Wiklacz

Daniel Santos vs JooSang Yoo

Athlete Profiles: Daniel Santos | JooSang Yoo

Ateba Gautier vs Tre'ston Vines

Athlete Profiles: Ateba Gautier | Tre'Ston Vines

Abus Magomedov vs Joe Pyfer

Athlete Profiles: Abus Magomedov | Joe Pyfer

Josh Emmett vs Youssef Zalal

Athlete Profiles: Josh Emmett | Youssef Zalal

Jiří Procházka vs Khalil Rountree Jr.

Athlete Profiles: Jiří Procházka | Khalil Rountree Jr.

(C) Merab Dvalishvili vs Cory Sandhagen

Athlete Profiles: Merab Dvalishvili | Cory Sandhagen

(C) Magomed Ankalaev vs Alex Pereira

Athlete Profiles: Magomed Ankalaev | Alex Pereira

