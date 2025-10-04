Official Scorecards | UFC 320: Ankalaev vs Pereira 2

UFC returns to Las Vegas on October 4 with two massive title fights!
In the main event, light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev defends his title for the first time in a rematch with UFC superstar and former two-division champion Alex Pereira. In the co-main event, bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili aims for his third successful title defense of 2025 when he battles No. 4 ranked contender Cory Sandhagen.
UFC 320: Ankalaev vs Pereira 2 takes place live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 4, 2025. Early prelims start at 6pm ET/3pm PT, followed by the prelims at 8pm ET/5pm ET and the main card live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT. Main and co-main events scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
Veronica Hardy vs Brogan Walker
Veronica Hardy | Brogan Walker
Ramiz Brahimaj vs Austin Vanderford
Ramiz Brahimaj | Austin Vanderford
Chris Gutierrez vs Farid Basharat
Chris Gutierrez | Farid Basharat
Macy Chiasson vs Yana Santos
Macy Chiasson | Yana Santos
Punahele Soriano vs Nikolay Veretennikov
Punahele Soriano | Nikolay Veretennikov
Edmen Shahbazyan vs Andre Muniz
Edmen Shahbazyan | Andre Muniz
Patchy Mix vs Jakub Wiklacz
Patchy Mix | Jakub Wiklacz
Daniel Santos vs JooSang Yoo
Daniel Santos | JooSang Yoo
Ateba Gautier vs Tre'ston Vines
Ateba Gautier | Tre'Ston Vines
Abus Magomedov vs Joe Pyfer
Abus Magomedov | Joe Pyfer
Josh Emmett vs Youssef Zalal
Josh Emmett | Youssef Zalal
Jiří Procházka vs Khalil Rountree Jr.
Jiří Procházka | Khalil Rountree Jr.
(C) Merab Dvalishvili vs Cory Sandhagen
Merab Dvalishvili | Cory Sandhagen
(C) Magomed Ankalaev vs Alex Pereira
Don't miss a moment of UFC 320: Ankalaev vs Pereira 2, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 4, 2025. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, followed by the main card live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.