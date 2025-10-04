Prelim Results | UFC 320: Ankalaev vs Pereira 2

UFC returns to Las Vegas on October 4 with two massive title fights!
In the main event, light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev defends his title for the first time in a rematch with UFC superstar and former two-division champion Alex Pereira. In the co-main event, bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili aims for his third successful title defense of 2025 when he battles No. 4 ranked contender Cory Sandhagen.
UFC 320: Ankalaev vs Pereira 2 takes place live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 4, 2025. Early prelims start at 6pm ET/3pm PT, followed by the prelims at 8pm ET/5pm ET and the main card live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT. Main and co-main events scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
How To Watch And Stream UFC 320: Ankalaev vs Pereira 2
Live Results, Fight Recaps & Backstage Interviews:
(This page will be updated live throughout the event with official results, recaps of every fight and our exclusive interviews with tonight's big winners.)
Veronica Hardy vs Brogan Walker
- Flyweights get the night started as Veronica Hardy (9-5-1, fighting out of New York, NY by way of Caracas, Venezuela) takes on The Ultimate Fighter Season 30 finalist Brogan Walker (7-4, fighting out of Hagatna, Guam)
Ramiz Brahimaj vs Austin Vanderford
- Rising welterweight prospect Ramiz Brahimaj (12-5, fighting out of Dallas, TX by way of the Bronx, NY) aims for his fourth-straight victory when he faces Austin Vanderford (13-2, fighting out of Portland, OR)
Chris Gutierrez vs Farid Basharat
- An intriguing matchup at bantamweight sees UFC veteran Chris Gutierrez (22-6-2, fighting out of Englewood, CO) square off against undefeated prospect Farid Basharat (14-0, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV by way of Paktia, Afghanistan)
Macy Chiasson vs Yana Santos
- A Top 15 matchup at 135 pounds sees No. 5 ranked Macy Chiasson (11-4, fighting out of Dallas, TX by way of New Orleans, LA) battle No. 10 ranked Yana Santos (16-8, 1 NC, fighting out of Coconut Creek, FL by way of Saint Petersburg, Russia)
Punahele Soriano vs Nikolay Veretennikov
- Punahele Soriano (11-4, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV by way of Oahu, HI) aims for his second welterweight win of 2025 against Nikolay Veretennikov (13-6, fighting out of Huntington Beach, CA)
Edmen Shahbazyan vs Andre Muniz
- Edmen Shahbazyan (15-5, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV) looks for his third win this calendar year when he faces middleweight Andre Muniz (24-7, fighting out of Montes Claros, MG, Brazil)
Patchy Mix vs Jakub Wiklacz
- Patchy Mix (20-2, fighting out of Angola, NY) searches for his first win inside the Octagon against UFC newcomer Jakub Wiklacz (16-3-2, fighting out of Poznan, Poland)
Daniel Santos vs JooSang Yoo
- Rising bantamweight prospects collide as Daniel Santos (13-2, fighting out of Uberlandia, Minas Gerais, Brazil) takes on the undefeated JooSang Yoo (9-0, fighting out of Seoul, South Korea)
Ateba Gautier vs Tre'ston Vines
- In the featured prelim, Dana White's Contender Series standout Ateba Gautier (8-1, fighting out of Yaounde, Cameroon) looks to remain unbeaten inside the Octagon against short notice newcomer Tre'Ston Vines (10-3, fighting out of Camp Hill, AL)
Don't miss a moment of UFC 320: Ankalaev vs Pereira 2, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 4, 2025. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, followed by the main card live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.