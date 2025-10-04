 Skip to main content
UFC 320 promotional graphic featuring Magomed Ankalaev holding the championship belt alongside Alex Pereira, with a city skyline and gradient background
Results

Main Card Results | UFC 320: Ankalaev vs Pereira 2

See The Fight Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Main Card Winners And More From UFC 320: Ankalaev vs Pereira 2, Live From T-Mobile Arena In Las Vegas On October 4, 2025
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte • Oct. 5, 2025

UFC returns to Las Vegas on October 4 with two massive title fights!

In the main event, light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev defends his title for the first time in a rematch with UFC superstar and former two-division champion Alex Pereira. In the co-main event, bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili aims for his third successful title defense of 2025 when he battles No. 4 ranked contender Cory Sandhagen.

UFC 320: Ankalaev vs Pereira 2 takes place live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 4, 2025. Early prelims start at 6pm ET/3pm PT, followed by the prelims at 8pm ET/5pm ET and the main card live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT. Main and co-main events scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

How To Watch And Stream UFC 320: Ankalaev vs Pereira 2

Live Results, Fight Recaps & Backstage Interviews:

(This page will be updated live throughout the event with official results, recaps of every fight and our exclusive interviews with tonight's big winners.)

Abus Magomedov vs Joe Pyfer

  • Middleweights open the main card as No. 14 ranked Abus Magomedov (28-6-1, fighting out of Düsseldorf, Germany) takes on Dana White's Contender Series grad Joe Pyfer (14-3, fighting out of Philadelphia, PA)

Prelim Results | Scorecards | Order PPV

Josh Emmett vs Youssef Zalal

  • Top 10 featherweights collide as former interim title challenger and No. 8 ranked Josh Emmett (19-5, fighting out of Sacramento, CA) squares off against No. 9 ranked Youssef Zalal (17-5-1, fighting out of Casablanca, Morocco by way of Englewood, CO)

Prelim Results | Scorecards | Order PPV

Jiří Procházka vs Khalil Rountree Jr.

  • Former light heavyweight champion and No. 2 ranked Jiří Procházka (31-5-1, fighting out of Brno, Czech Republic) meets No. 4 ranked Khalil Rountree Jr. (14-6, 1 NC, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV) in a bout where both look to deliver a statement performance that could bring them closer to the title picture

Prelim Results | Scorecards | Order PPV

(C) Merab Dvalishvili vs Cory Sandhagen

  • In the co-main event, bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili (20-4, fighting out of Long Island, NY by way of Tbilisi, Georgia) aims for his 14th straight win and third title defense of 2025 when he faces No. 4 ranked Cory Sandhagen (18-5, fighting out of Aurora, CO)

Prelim Results | Scorecards | Order PPV

Main Event: (C) Magomed Ankalaev vs Alex Pereira

  • In the main event, light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev (21-1-1, 1 NC, fighting out of Makhachkala, Russia) puts his title on the line against the man he took it from in March, former two division champion and UFC superstar Alex Pereira (12-3, fighting out of Danbury, CT by way of Sao Paulo, Brazil)

Prelim Results | Scorecards | Order PPV

Don't miss a moment of UFC 320: Ankalaev vs Pereira 2, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 4, 2025. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, followed by the main card live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

Tags
UFC 320
Las Vegas
T-Mobile Arena
Alex Pereira
Magomed Ankalaev
Cory Sandhagen
Merab Dvalishvili