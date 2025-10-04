Main Card Results | UFC 320: Ankalaev vs Pereira 2

UFC returns to Las Vegas on October 4 with two massive title fights!
In the main event, light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev defends his title for the first time in a rematch with UFC superstar and former two-division champion Alex Pereira. In the co-main event, bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili aims for his third successful title defense of 2025 when he battles No. 4 ranked contender Cory Sandhagen.
UFC 320: Ankalaev vs Pereira 2 takes place live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 4, 2025. Early prelims start at 6pm ET/3pm PT, followed by the prelims at 8pm ET/5pm ET and the main card live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT. Main and co-main events scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
How To Watch And Stream UFC 320: Ankalaev vs Pereira 2
Live Results, Fight Recaps & Backstage Interviews:
(This page will be updated live throughout the event with official results, recaps of every fight and our exclusive interviews with tonight's big winners.)
Abus Magomedov vs Joe Pyfer
- Middleweights open the main card as No. 14 ranked Abus Magomedov (28-6-1, fighting out of Düsseldorf, Germany) takes on Dana White's Contender Series grad Joe Pyfer (14-3, fighting out of Philadelphia, PA)
Josh Emmett vs Youssef Zalal
- Top 10 featherweights collide as former interim title challenger and No. 8 ranked Josh Emmett (19-5, fighting out of Sacramento, CA) squares off against No. 9 ranked Youssef Zalal (17-5-1, fighting out of Casablanca, Morocco by way of Englewood, CO)
Jiří Procházka vs Khalil Rountree Jr.
- Former light heavyweight champion and No. 2 ranked Jiří Procházka (31-5-1, fighting out of Brno, Czech Republic) meets No. 4 ranked Khalil Rountree Jr. (14-6, 1 NC, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV) in a bout where both look to deliver a statement performance that could bring them closer to the title picture
(C) Merab Dvalishvili vs Cory Sandhagen
- In the co-main event, bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili (20-4, fighting out of Long Island, NY by way of Tbilisi, Georgia) aims for his 14th straight win and third title defense of 2025 when he faces No. 4 ranked Cory Sandhagen (18-5, fighting out of Aurora, CO)
Main Event: (C) Magomed Ankalaev vs Alex Pereira
- In the main event, light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev (21-1-1, 1 NC, fighting out of Makhachkala, Russia) puts his title on the line against the man he took it from in March, former two division champion and UFC superstar Alex Pereira (12-3, fighting out of Danbury, CT by way of Sao Paulo, Brazil)
