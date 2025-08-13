UFC 319 Best Bets | DraftKings Sportsbook

Dricus Du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev

Chimaev is a monstrous offensive wrestler and has some of the highest-level wrestling in the entire sport. Chimaev has routinely destroyed opponents in the UFC with his offensive grappling, which was best on display in his fight against Li Jingliang, where Chimaev so easily ragdolled Jingliang with a bodylock that Chimaev decided to yell at UFC president Dana White while he was holding Jingliang in the air. Chimaev’s grappling metrics are excellent, recording over four takedowns per 15 minutes and posting a control time percentage of 55%, which ranks in the top 10 among all active UFC fighters. Chimaev’s lethal offensive grappling allows him to spend a lot of time in top position, where he is generally safe from opponent attacks. Chimaev’s top position percentage of 50% is fifth best among all active UFC fighters. Chimaev is also basically never on his back, stopping 100% of opponent takedown attempts and spending only two total seconds in bottom position in all of his UFC fights combined.

Chimaev is a dangerous finisher when he gets fights to the ground and actively hunts submission finishes. Chimaev is averaging just under three submission attempts per 15 minutes, the third-highest rate among all active UFC fighters, and has finished six of his eight UFC fights.

The only two opponents to give Chimaev resistance in the UFC have been Gilbert Burns and Kamaru Usman. The common denominator in those fights is that Burns and Usman are both strong grapplers, with Burns having a world championship level jiu-jitsu background and Usman carrying strong wrestling. Opponents who can force Chimaev into the deeper rounds in primarily a distance striking match have the best chance at defeating him, as Chimaev’s gas tank is not great and he is most dangerous early in the fight.

Du Plessis does not appear to possess these traits on paper. Du Plessis has stopped only 50% of opponent takedown attempts, a poor rate, and does not have an elite grappling background. Du Plessis instead finds success with an unorthodox style that is notoriously not aesthetic but effective. Du Plessis has also experienced cardio issues in the past, although having nose surgery to improve oxygen intake has improved his cardio in recent fights.

This matchup bodes well for Chimaev to take Du Plessis down early in the fight, exert his dominance through offensive grappling and find a finish before the midway point. Taking Chimaev to win and under 2.5 total rounds gives a plus-money payout.

Pick: Khamzat Chimaev to win and under 2.5 total rounds (+105)

Other bet to consider: Khamzat Chimaev -5.5 Point Spread (-180)

