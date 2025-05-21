UFC TAKES OVER SMOOTHIE KING CENTER IN NEW ORLEANS WITH BMF HEADLINER

UFC 318: HOLLOWAY vs POIRIER 3 will take place Saturday, July 19 at Smoothie King Center with the main card at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Disney+, and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The early prelims will kick off at 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT on ESPN+, Disney+, and UFC Fight Pass.

UFC® 318: HOLLOWAY vs POIRIER 3 TICKETS GO ON SALE THIS FRIDAY, MAY 23

“For Dustin Poirier to be able to finish his remarkable UFC career in New Orleans is special, said Peter Dropick, Executive Vice President of Event Development and Operations, UFC. “Thank you to the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation, the Louisiana Office of Tourism, New Orleans & Company and Smoothie King Center for helping us make this happen. It’s been 10 years since we’ve held an event in New Orleans, we know the fans are ready for us to be back!”

“Hosting a world-class UFC event in New Orleans is not only a celebration of one of Louisiana’s greatest athletes and dear friend, Dustin Poirier, but also a major economic win for our state,” said Governor Jeff Landry. “We’re grateful to UFC leadership, the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation, local organizers, and everyone who worked to bring this incredible event to our state. Louisiana will be on the world stage once again— and we couldn’t be prouder."

“Once again, all eyes will be on Louisiana as New Orleans hosts a sporting event that has millions of fans. We’re also excited to see and support Louisiana legend Dustin Poirier end his historic career in the state where he was born and raised. It’s truly a Cinderella story,” said Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser.

“This is a unique opportunity for sports fans across the state to celebrate our hometown hero on the global stage at a premier UFC event right here in New Orleans,” said Jay Cicero, President and CEO of the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation. “The Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation and ASM Global have been working with our partners at the State of Louisiana, New Orleans & Company, and the Louisiana Office of Tourism, to make this event a reality. We encourage all Louisiana sport fans to be part of this historic night - tickets are on sale now, and we look forward to filling the Smoothie King Center on July 19!”

"UFC 318 provides a tremendous opportunity for New Orleans to showcase why we are built to host major events to sports enthusiasts, as well as a global viewing audience," said Walt Leger, President & CEO of New Orleans & Company, the official destination marketing and sales organization for the New Orleans tourism industry. "We are excited to welcome the entire UFC team, fans and journalists to New Orleans to watch a great lineup of fights and enjoy the best New Orleans has to offer."

"We are extremely thrilled to host the final UFC fight for Louisiana legend Dustin Poirier, who will make his final walk to the Octagon in the Smoothie King Center in July,” said ASM New Orleans/Smoothie King Center General Manager Evan Holmes. “Poirier targeted New Orleans for his final fight to bring full-circle a long career that began with Louisiana roots. And we couldn't be happier to be a part of this iconic moment for him."

Holloway (26-8, fighting out of Waianae, Hawaii) looks to deliver another unforgettable finish. One of the greatest featherweights of all-time, the Hawaii native has become a fan-favorite over the years with his highlight-reel performances against notable names such as Justin Gaethje, The Korean Zombie, and Frankie Edgar. He now sets forth to avenge his losses to Poirier and successfully defend the BMF crown.

Poirier (30-9, 1NC, fighting out of Coconut Creek, Fla. by way of Lafayette, La.) sets out for battle one last time. Competing in the UFC for almost 15 years, Poirier has delivered countless memorable moments, most notably against top talent such as Conor McGregor (x2), Michael Chandler, and Dan Hooker. Looking to go out on top, Poirier plans for the perfect storybook ending to a legendary career by defeating Holloway in emphatic fashion.

Vettori (19-8-1, fighting out of Mezzocorona, Italy) returns to action looking for redemption. A near decade long veteran of the 185-pound division, Vettori has earned his spot amongst the best by defeating the likes of Roman Dolidze, Paulo Costa, and Kevin Holland. He now aims to deliver a statement performance against Allen and reinsert his name back in the mix for UFC gold.

Allen (24-7, fighting out of Delray Beach, Fla. by way of Covington, La.) makes his return to the Octagon for the opportunity of a lifetime in his home state. The Dana White’s Contender Series contract winner has become a prominent contender by defeating the likes of Chris Curtis, Paul Craig, and Bruno Silva. Allen now turns his attention to Vettori as he looks to secure the biggest win of his career and continue to climb the rankings.

Additional bouts on the card include:

