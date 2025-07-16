UFC 318 Artist Series Painting Auction: The Diamond’s Last Dance
Celebrate Dustin Poirier with a One-of-One Tribute, Available Now
Jul. 16, 2025
As the time comes to an end for one of the most beloved careers in UFC history, UFC Collectibles and artist Ross Baines honor Dustin Poirier’s final walk to the Octagon with something truly special: a one-of-a-kind painting created for the UFC 318 Artist Series.
This piece captures “The Diamond’s” resilience in vivid detail, portraying him alongside his UFC 318 opponent, Max Holloway, in a textured, monochrome style. Available for auction from July 15 through July 29 at UFCCollectibles.com, this exclusive painting is both a piece of artand history. Designed to reflect Poirier’s legacy and celebrate his retirement, the artwork embodies everything fans love about the lightweight legend.
Head over to UFCCollectibles.comtoday and place your bid for the chance to take home this limited-edition acrylic painting!
