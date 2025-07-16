UFC 318 Artist Series Painting Auction: The Diamond’s Last Dance

This piece captures “The Diamond’s” resilience in vivid detail, portraying him alongside his UFC 318 opponent, Max Holloway, in a textured, monochrome style. Available for auction from July 15 through July 29 at UFCCollectibles.com, this exclusive painting is both a piece of artand history. Designed to reflect Poirier’s legacy and celebrate his retirement, the artwork embodies everything fans love about the lightweight legend.