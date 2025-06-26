UFC 317 Collection Is Here!

Gear Up For UFC 317 And International Fight Week At UFC Store!
Jun. 26, 2025
The UFC 317 collection has officially dropped, and it’s built to fuel the hype of UFC International Fight Week. Whether you’re heading to Vegas or watching from home, this drop delivers everything you need to show off your fandom! Get your piece of the UFC 317 collection today at UFC Store!
Show your love for the Octagon with this UFC 317 Baseball Jersey. The full-button front offers a classic baseball jersey look, while the rounded hem provides a modern touch and flattering fit. The printed camo design and UFC 317 graphics add unique style, making this jersey a standout piece.
Another great item for UFC 2025 International Fight Week is the Blueprint T-Shirt. The oversized fit and rib-knit collar provide durable comfort and a modern silhouette, while the washed fabric creates a well-worn look and feel that adds a trendy finish to any outfit. Subtle but stylish printed graphics make this tee a knockout addition to your wardrobe.
This collection includes everything from fighter-branded tees to limited-edition pieces made in collaboration with AntiSocialSocialClub. The UFC 317 Collection blends high-performance fabrics with eye catching graphics, making it a must-have for any UFC fan. Shop the UFC 317 collection at UFC Storetoday!
Don't miss a moment of UFC 317: Topuria vs Oliveira, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 28, 2025. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, followed by the main card live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
Fans voices come first
Favorite athlete? Fantasy match-ups? Comments? Leave 'em here!