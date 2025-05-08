UFC 315 Montreal Collection Now Live

 Skip to main content
May. 7, 2025

After 10 long years, the Octagon makes a trip back to Montreal, Quebec, Canada for UFC 315: Muhammad vs Della Maddalena. A return a decade in the making demands gear just as special, and UFC Store has just that. Whether you’re at the event or watching from home, fans can now shop the UFC 315 Montreal Collection!

Drop the gloves and grab the jersey – combining the grit of combat sports with the style of the rink, the UFC 315 Montreal Hockey Jersey is a standout piece for any UFC fan. Fully sublimated graphics ensure long-lasting color and durability, with a lace-up V-neck and relaxed, oversized fit, this jersey offers a traditional hockey aesthetic.

UFC 315 Montreal Hockey Jersey

For a vintage-inspired fit, the UFC 315 Varsity T-Shirt brings a retro look with bold, varsity-style UFC branding across the back. The worn-in look makes it a go-to for fans who want to show support without sacrificing style. A perfect companion piece, the UFC 315 Location T-Shirt features subtle Montreal-inspired graphics that pay tribute to the host city of UFC 315. It’s a versatile piece, ideal for fight week and beyond.

UFC 315 Varsity T-Shirt

Looking to rep your favorite fighter? Shop the full UFC 315 Montreal Collection today!

UFC 315 Montreal collection t-shirts

Don't miss a moment of UFC 315: Muhammad vs Della Maddalena, live from Bell Centre in Montréal, Québec, Canada on May 10, 2025. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.