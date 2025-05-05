UFC 315 Embedded | All Episodes

In the main event of UFC 315, Belal Muhammad defends his welterweight crown for the first time against Australian powerhouse Jack Della Maddalena. Perfect in seven trips to the Octagon, including five post-fight bonus-winning efforts, Della Maddalena is determined to bring a title down under, but in Muhammad, he will be facing a fighter who is undefeated for over six years while beating the best of the best at 170 pounds. In the co-main event, Valentina Shevchenko begins her second reign atop the flyweight division when she tackles top French contender Manon Fiorot.

UFC 315 Embedded | Episode 1

Champ Belal Muhammad trains in his private gym and eats like a king; Jack Della Maddalena taste-tests his friend’s new restaurant; Manon Fiorot spars and gets a nice gift; Mike Malott hits pads at Niagara Top Team; Champ Valentina Shevchenko pilots a yacht; Jose Aldo shows off his kickboxing power.