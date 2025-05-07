UFC 315 Best Bets | DraftKings Sportsbook

UFC 315 is taking place on Saturday from Montreal, Quebec, Canada, and the card features two title fights. The main event is a welterweight title fight between Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena. This is Muhammad’s first title defense after beating Leon Edwards last July. The co-main event is a women’s flyweight title fight between Valentina Shevchenko and Manon Fiorot. UFC legend Jose Aldo is also on the main card in a bantamweight bout against Aiemann Zahabi.
A DraftKings Sportsbook bettor cashed in during UFC 314, turning only 50 cents into over $1,800 with a UFC Parlay Bet featuring the following picks:
- Nora Cornolle Moneyline
- Marco Tulio Moneyline
- Sumudaerji Moneyline
- Chase Hooper Moneyline
- Dan Ige Moneyline
- Dominick Reyes Moneyline
- Jean Silva Moneyline
- Yair Rodriguez To Win By Decision
- Paddy Pimblett To Win By KO/TKO/DQ in Round 3
- Alexander Volkanovski To Win By Decision
As a result of all of these outcomes hitting in the Parlay Bet, the UFC bettor took home $1,809.58.
UFC 315 Picks
Valentina Shevchenko vs Manon Fiorot
Fiorot is an outstanding striker with excellent striking metrics. Fiorot has landed over six significant strikes per minute and has the second-best striking differential in the history of the women’s flyweight division. Fiorot’s striking defense is also excellent on a rate basis, avoiding 68% of opponent significant strike attempts, also the second best rate in the history of the women’s flyweight division. As long as this fight stays at distance, Fiorot will likely have the edge over Shevchenko.
However, Shevchenko does have a clear path to victory in this fight, and it’s through offensive grappling and top position. Shevchenko has the ability to consistently get this fight to the ground, which is reflected in her grappling metrics. Shevchenko leads the women’s flyweight division with 47 total takedowns, easily the most in the history of the division, and has finished an efficient 68% of her takedown attempts. Shevchenko’s control time percentage of 38% and top position percentage of 33% are also excellent and showcase how she is able to control fights from top position.
If Shevchenko can use her offensive grappling to consistently put Fiorot on her back, Shevchenko has a good chance to emerge from this fight as the winner and cash as a plus-money underdog.
Pick: Valentina Shevchenko Moneyline (+130)
Other bet to consider: Valentina Shevchenko -5.5 Point Spread (+215)
Belal Muhammad vs Jack Della Maddalena
Muhammad is very tough and durable, but he is not a big finisher. The combination of Muhammad’s toughness along with his lack of finishing ability has resulted in him going the distance in 13 of his last 15 UFC fights (excluding a NC due to an eye poke).
A similar theme appears to be set for Muhammad’s title fight against Della Maddalena. Della Maddalena does not have a substantial wrestling background, opening up a path for Muhammad to execute a similar game plan to his most recent win vs. Leon Edwards, where Muhammad attempted 13 takedowns, finished nine of them, and recorded 12 minutes of control time on his way to a decision win.
Pick: Belal Muhammad To Win By Decision (+100)
Other bet to consider: Belal Muhammad -5.5 Point Spread (+120)
2-Fight Parlay Bet: +240 Odds
- Valentina Shevchenko Moneyline
- Belal Muhammad Moneyline
DraftKings Fantasy UFC
Benoit Saint Denis ($9,700) was originally scheduled to face Joel Alvarez at UFC 315, but Alvarez was forced to withdraw during fight week due to an injury. Instead, Kyle Prepolec is stepping in on very short notice to fight Saint Denis in what looks like a huge mismatch. Prepolec is 0-2 in the UFC and has been outstruck in each of his two fights.
As a result, Saint Denis is a massive -1000 favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook, which gives him a very safe fantasy scoring floor. Saint Denis also has a fast striking pace and has recorded a lot of takedown volume, which also gives him a high ceiling for fantasy scoring.
DraftKings UFC Pick6
Don't miss a moment of UFC 315: Muhammad vs Della Maddalena, live from Bell Centre in Montréal, Québec, Canada on May 10, 2025. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.