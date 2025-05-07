UFC 315 Best Bets | DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings is hosting a huge fantasy UFC 315 tournament that pays out $600,000 in total prizes, including $200,000 to first place. Enter the contest for only $25 here.

Valentina Shevchenko vs Manon Fiorot

Fiorot is an outstanding striker with excellent striking metrics. Fiorot has landed over six significant strikes per minute and has the second-best striking differential in the history of the women’s flyweight division. Fiorot’s striking defense is also excellent on a rate basis, avoiding 68% of opponent significant strike attempts, also the second best rate in the history of the women’s flyweight division. As long as this fight stays at distance, Fiorot will likely have the edge over Shevchenko.

However, Shevchenko does have a clear path to victory in this fight, and it’s through offensive grappling and top position. Shevchenko has the ability to consistently get this fight to the ground, which is reflected in her grappling metrics. Shevchenko leads the women’s flyweight division with 47 total takedowns, easily the most in the history of the division, and has finished an efficient 68% of her takedown attempts. Shevchenko’s control time percentage of 38% and top position percentage of 33% are also excellent and showcase how she is able to control fights from top position.