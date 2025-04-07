UFC 314 Embedded | All Episodes

UFC 314 will take place Saturday, April 12 at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. The Early Prelims will air on ESPN+, Disney+, and UFC Fight Pass starting at 3:00 pm PT/6:00 pm ET, followed by the Late Prelims available on ESPN+, ESPN, Disney+, and ESPN Deportes 5:00 pm PT/8:00 pm ET. The ESPN+ Pay-Per-View main card kicks off at 7:00 pm PT/10:00 pm ET.

UFC 314 Embedded | Episode 1

Paddy Pimblett soaks in fatherhood and wraps up training in Liverpool, UK while Diego Lopes has his last good meal in Mexico. Jean Silva is doggedly training in Brazil. Yair Rodriguez, Diego Lopes, and former Champion Alexander Volkanovski then get in their first training sessions for fight week in Miami while Michael Chandler verbally spars with Paddy “the Baddy” on UFC Live for ESPN MMA.