 Skip to main content
Paddy Pimblett on UFC 314 Embedded
Embedded

UFC 314 Embedded | All Episodes

Go Behind The Scenes With The Athletes Competing April 12 In Miami
Apr. 7, 2025

UFC returns to Kaseya Center with an electric bout that sees No. 1 ranked contender Alexander Volkanovski and No. 3 ranked contender Diego Lopes battle for the vacant UFC featherweight championship. In addition, exciting lightweight contenders No. 7 ranked Michael Chandler and No. 12 Paddy Pimblett lock horns in the five-round co-main event. 

UFC 314 will take place Saturday, April 12 at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. The Early Prelims will air on ESPN+, Disney+, and UFC Fight Pass starting at 3:00 pm PT/6:00 pm ET, followed by the Late Prelims available on ESPN+, ESPN, Disney+, and ESPN Deportes 5:00 pm PT/8:00 pm ET. The ESPN+ Pay-Per-View main card kicks off at 7:00 pm PT/10:00 pm ET.

UFC 314 Embedded | Episode 1

Paddy Pimblett soaks in fatherhood and wraps up training in Liverpool, UK while Diego Lopes has his last good meal in Mexico. Jean Silva is doggedly training in Brazil. Yair Rodriguez, Diego Lopes, and former Champion Alexander Volkanovski then get in their first training sessions for fight week in Miami while Michael Chandler verbally spars with Paddy “the Baddy” on UFC Live for ESPN MMA.

UFC 314 Embedded | Episode 1
fight pass logo
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

This video is not available in your country

There was a problem while loading content. Please try again.

UFC 314 Embedded | Episode 1
/

Order UFC 314: Volkanovski vs Lopes Now

Don't miss a moment of UFC 314: Volkanovski vs Lopes, live from Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida on April 12, 2025. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.