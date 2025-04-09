UFC 314 Best Bets | DraftKings Sportsbook

UFC 314 is taking place on Saturday from Miami, Florida, and the card is loaded with several exciting fights. The main event is a featherweight title fight between former champion Alexander Volkanovski and rising contender Diego Lopes. Volkanovski and Lopes are competing for the featherweight title because champion Ilia Topuria has elected to move up a weight class and will vacate the belt once the winner is determined. The co-main event is a lightweight bout between Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett. Patricio "Pitbull" is also making his UFC debut in an electric bout vs Yair Rodriguez.
A DraftKings Sportsbook bettor cashed in during UFC 313, turning $20 into over $5,500 with a UFC Parlay Bet featuring the following picks:
- Brunno Ferreira Moneyline
- Joshua Van to win by Decision
- Mauricio Ruffy to win by KO/TKO/DQ
- Amanda Lemos over 0.5 total takedowns landed
- Ignacio Bahamondes Moneyline
- Justin Gaethje to win by Decision
- Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev: Fight to start Round 2: Yes
As a result of all of these outcomes hitting in the Parlay Bet, the UFC bettor took home $5,521.94.
DraftKings is hosting a huge fantasy UFC 314 tournament that pays out $600,000 in total prizes, including $200,000 to first place. Enter the contest for only $25 here.
UFC 314 Picks
Alexander Volkanovski vs Diego Lopes
Volkanovski was once one of the most elite fighters in the sport, but there are questions leading into this fight about how much Volkanovski has left. Volkanovski is now 36 years old and is coming off two consecutive knockout losses. Fighters over the age of 35 in smaller weight classes notoriously have poor records in UFC title fights. Older fighters can still generally find success in the heavier weight classes as these fighters have bigger frames, more power, and rely less on speed, but fighters in smaller weight classes have not been able to overcome declines in reflexes and speed at the highest levels of the sport. Coming off two consecutive knockout losses is also a potential issue, as fighters can become more vulnerable to being knocked out again once their ability to eat a strike declines.
However, even a diminished version of Volkanovski is likely still a high-level fighter. Volkanovski’s two recent knockout losses were to Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria, two of the three top-ranked pound-for-pound fighters in the UFC. In the Makhachev loss, Volkanovski took the fight on short notice to move up a weight class and looked uncharacteristically unprepared. In Topuria’s case, Topuria is one of the hardest punchers the UFC has ever seen at featherweight. Lopes does not possess the same degree of power and overall skill that Topuria and Makhachev have, and this represents a more winnable matchup for Volkanovski.
Volkanovski’s striking skill is among the best in the sport, and he has elite striking metrics. Volkanovski has landed over six significant strikes per minute and has landed nearly twice the amount of strikes he has absorbed. Volkanovski’s striking differential ranks ninth best among all active UFC fighters. Volkanovski has recorded more significant strikes than his opponent in all but one UFC fight—his short-notice loss up a weight class to Makhachev. Even in his recent loss to Topuria, Volkanovski landed more significant strikes, including landing more significant strikes to the head.
If this fight stays at distance, Volkanovski should have the striking edge over Lopes. Lopes does have pop, which was best on display in his impressive uppercut knockout of Sodiq Yusuff at UFC 300, but Lopes’ striking skill is not on the same level as Volkanovski, which is supported by their striking metrics. Lopes has landed approximately the same amount of strikes he has absorbed, a ratio noticeably worse than Volkanovski’s, and has landed two less significant strikes per minute than Volkanovski.
Despite the concerning trends of Volkanovski’s age and recent knockout losses, Volkanovski is in a good spot to rebound in a more favorable matchup and reclaim the featherweight title.
Pick: Alexander Volkanovski Moneyline (-120)
Other bet to consider: Alexander Volkanovski -5.5 Point Spread (+140)
Read about UFC Point Spread betting at DraftKings Network: How to Bet UFC Point Spreads on DraftKings Sportsbook
DraftKings Fantasy UFC
Volkanovski costs only $8,200 in this week’s DraftKings Fantasy UFC contest, and with a winnable matchup vs. Lopes, Volkanovski looks primed to return good value. Volkanovski’s fast striking pace of over six significant strikes landed per minute gives him fantasy scoring upside, and he has scored over 100 DraftKings fantasy points in each of his last five wins. This fight being five rounds also potentially creates 10 extra minutes to generate fantasy scoring.
The main DraftKings fantasy UFC tournament has a huge prize pool of $600,000 this week, with the winner getting $200,000. Enter the contest for only $25 here.
DraftKings UFC Pick6
UFC Pick6 is a new peer-to-peer fantasy UFC contest where you build a lineup (your “Pick Set”) of at least two fighters and select whether or not you believe each will outperform their listed stat projection. Listed stat projections include significant strikes, takedowns, control time, knockdowns and more. For each fighter, simply select if you think they’ll have MORE or LESS than their listed stat projection. Make enough correct picks and win a share of the contests’ cash prizes!
Play at DraftKings UFC Pick6 or by downloading the DraftKings Pick6 app on Apple or Google!
The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!
All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, lines and odds subject to change.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 314: Volkanovski vs Lopes, live from Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida on April 12, 2025. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.