UFC 314 Best Bets | DraftKings Sportsbook

Alexander Volkanovski vs Diego Lopes

Volkanovski was once one of the most elite fighters in the sport, but there are questions leading into this fight about how much Volkanovski has left. Volkanovski is now 36 years old and is coming off two consecutive knockout losses. Fighters over the age of 35 in smaller weight classes notoriously have poor records in UFC title fights. Older fighters can still generally find success in the heavier weight classes as these fighters have bigger frames, more power, and rely less on speed, but fighters in smaller weight classes have not been able to overcome declines in reflexes and speed at the highest levels of the sport. Coming off two consecutive knockout losses is also a potential issue, as fighters can become more vulnerable to being knocked out again once their ability to eat a strike declines.

However, even a diminished version of Volkanovski is likely still a high-level fighter. Volkanovski’s two recent knockout losses were to Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria, two of the three top-ranked pound-for-pound fighters in the UFC. In the Makhachev loss, Volkanovski took the fight on short notice to move up a weight class and looked uncharacteristically unprepared. In Topuria’s case, Topuria is one of the hardest punchers the UFC has ever seen at featherweight. Lopes does not possess the same degree of power and overall skill that Topuria and Makhachev have, and this represents a more winnable matchup for Volkanovski.