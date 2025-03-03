UFC 313 Embedded | All Episodes

Go Behind The Scenes With The Athletes Competing March 8 In Las Vegas
Mar. 3, 2025
After a historic 2024 campaign that saw him step into the Octagon three times in defense of his UFC light heavyweight title and emerge with three knockout victories, Brazilian superstar Alex Pereira begins the new year in Las Vegas with a UFC 313 main event clash against number one contender Magomed Ankalaev on March 8.
A Russian powerhouse who is unbeaten for over six years, Ankalaev will now try to decipher the puzzle presented by “Poatan,” one of the most dominant champions in the world. Plus, high-level action is guaranteed when lightweights Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev meet in a highly anticipated co-main event.
The Early Prelims kickoff at 6:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT on ESPN+and UFC FIGHT PASS. The Prelims begin at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN, ESPN News and ESPN+in the United States and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ PPV in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.
UFC 313 Embedded | Episode 1
Justin Gaethje packs for Las Vegas; Magomed Ankalaev attends weekly prayers at his mosque; Champ Alex Pereira has a photo shoot and training; Rafael Fiziev arrives in Las Vegas for his short notice bout; King Green hits pads at a private gym; Maurico Ruffy challenges Alex Pereira.
