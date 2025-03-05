UFC 313 Best Bets | DraftKings Sportsbook

Alex Pereira vs Magomed Ankalaev

Pereira has dominated the light heavyweight division since becoming the champion in November 2023, winning four straight title fights by KO/TKO. Pereira is one of the most elite strikers in the sport and has a diverse striking skill set with several standout strikes. Pereira is best known for his left hook, which is arguably the greatest left hook in UFC history. Pereira helps set up his left hook with a long, stinging jab that he alters between the body and the head. Pereira’s jab/hook combo is an excellent double-attack that leaves opponents vulnerable to one or the other depending on their defensive reaction. If opponents guard against the left hook, Pereira’s stinging jab sneaks through. If opponents reach to parry the jab, Pereira throws his left hook into the vacated area to connect to the jaw and temple. Pereira also has one of the best calf kicks in the UFC and has consistently crippled the bases of his opponents with it. Part of the reason his calf kick is so effective is because he does not telegraph it, and it only takes a few to land to dramatically alter his opponent’s base.

Pereira’s matchup with Ankalaev is interesting stylistically because Pereira has primarily faced strikers in the UFC who had little to no interest in taking Pereira down. Pereira has not faced a single takedown attempt by an opponent in each of his three most recent fights, which has allowed him to utilize his superior striking and dominate his opponents at distance. Pereira’s defensive wrestling is by far his biggest weakness, and if someone is going to dethrone Pereira, it will likely have to be through offensive grappling.

Ankalaev has the skills to initiate an offensive wrestling-based game plan and put Pereira on his back, which would largely negate Pereira’s offense. Ankalaev is from Dagestan, which is well-known for its wrestling culture, and while Ankalaev’s wrestling is not nearly as strong as wrestlers such as Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov, it’s still good enough to give Pereira major problems.