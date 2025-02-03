 Skip to main content
Zhang Weili
UFC 312 Embedded | All Episodes

Go Behind The Scenes With The Athletes Competing February 8 In Sydney, Australia
Feb. 3, 2025

FC returns down under to Sydney, Australia on February 8, and all eyes will be on Qudos Bank Arena when middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis defends his crown against the man he took it from, Sean Strickland, in the main event of UFC 312. 

The first time this pair met last January, it was one of the best fights of 2024 as Du Plessis defeated Strickland by a narrow split decision. Now they'll run it back in Sydney. Plus, dominant strawweight champion Zhang Weili will put her belt on the line against unbeaten Tatiana Suarez in a highly anticipated title fight.

The Early Prelims kickoff at 6pm ET / 3pm PT on ESPN+, Disney+ and UFC FIGHT PASS. The Prelims begin at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN 2 and ESPN+ in the United States and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ PPV in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

UFC 312 Embedded | Episode 1

Champ Dricus Du Plessis has his last training session in South Africa; Champ Zhang Weili plays badminton to recover; Tatiana Suarez continues camp in Sydney; Jake Matthews and Jimmy Crute spar; Alexander Volkanovski helps Colby Thicknesse prepare for his UFC debut; Sean Strickland rides motorcycles and packs for Australia.

Don't miss a moment of UFC 312: Du Plessis vs Strickland 2, live from Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney Olympic Park, New South Wales, Australia on February 8, 2024. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.