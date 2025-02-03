UFC 312 Embedded | All Episodes

The first time this pair met last January, it was one of the best fights of 2024 as Du Plessis defeated Strickland by a narrow split decision. Now they'll run it back in Sydney. Plus, dominant strawweight champion Zhang Weili will put her belt on the line against unbeaten Tatiana Suarez in a highly anticipated title fight.

The Early Prelims kickoff at 6pm ET / 3pm PT on ESPN+, Disney+ and UFC FIGHT PASS. The Prelims begin at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN 2 and ESPN+ in the United States and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ PPV in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

UFC 312 Embedded | Episode 1

Champ Dricus Du Plessis has his last training session in South Africa; Champ Zhang Weili plays badminton to recover; Tatiana Suarez continues camp in Sydney; Jake Matthews and Jimmy Crute spar; Alexander Volkanovski helps Colby Thicknesse prepare for his UFC debut; Sean Strickland rides motorcycles and packs for Australia.