UFC 311 Embedded | All Episodes

UFC 311: Makhachev vs Tsarukyan 2
Jan. 13, 2025
UFC's first visit to Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, on January 18 will be a star-studded one, featuring two highly anticipated championship bouts.
In the main event of UFC 311, dominant lightweight champion Islam Makhachev puts his belt on the line against the man who gave him one of his toughest tests to date in surging contender Arman Tsarukyan. Plus, the co-main event will see newly-crowned bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili face off with unbeaten phenom Umar Nurmagomedov.
On the first episode of UFC 311 Embedded, Kevin Holland checks out a rodeo; Renato Moicano and Beneil Dariush prepare for their matchup; Champ Merab Dvalishvili and Jiri Prochazka go to the Raiders game; Arman Tsarukyan flies to Los Angeles; Jamahal Hill hits mits; Champ Islam Makhachev and Umar Nurmagomedov train for their title fights.
UFC 311 Embedded | Episode 1
