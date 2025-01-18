UFC 311 Embedded | All Episodes

UFC's first visit to Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, on January 18 will be a star-studded one, featuring two highly anticipated championship bouts.
In the main event of UFC 311, dominant lightweight champion Islam Makhachev puts his belt on the line against the man who gave him one of his toughest tests to date in surging contender Arman Tsarukyan. Plus, the co-main event will see newly-crowned bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili face off with unbeaten phenom Umar Nurmagomedov.
The Early Prelims kickoff at 6pm ET / 3pm PT on ESPN+, Disney+ and UFC FIGHT PASS. The Prelims begin at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on FX, ESPN News, Disney+ and ESPN+ in the United States and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ PPV in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.
UFC 311 Embedded | Episode 1
UFC 311 Embedded | Episode 2
Champ Merab Dvalishvili watches the fights with his neighbor Aljamain Sterling; Champ Islam Makhachev and Umar Nurmagomedov have dinner; Renato Moicano trains with his family; Arman Tsarukyan has lunch; Kevin Holland has BJJ training.
UFC 311 Embedded | Episode 3
Champ Islam Makhachev and Umar Nurmagomedov finish camp and head to Los Angeles; Arman Tsarukyan has cold therapy before going to the LA Clippers game; Jamahal Hill records his podcast; Jiri Prochazka trains at the PI; Champ Merab Dvalishvili starts the drive to Los Angeles.
UFC 311 Embedded | Episode 4
Arman Tsarukyan trains and has a photo shoot; Beneil Dariush is on “daddy duty”; Jamahal Hill and Jiri Prochazka arrive in Los Angeles; Athletes begin check-in for UFC 311; Islam Makhachev has a striking session at the hotel.
UFC 311 Embedded | Episode 5
UFC 311 athletes have their Media Day rounds; Renato Moicano takes a walk around Los Angeles; Champ Islam Makhachev trains and begins his weight cut in the hotel; Payton Talbott looks at art; Reinier De Ridder goes shoe shopping; The stars of UFC 311 gather on stage for the pre-fight press conference.
UFC 311 Embedded | Episode 6
Umar Nurmagomedov is hyped after the press conference; Payton Talbott cuts weight; A dramatic official weigh-in sees a main event shake up as champ Islam Makhachev will now take on Renato Moicano; Islam Makhachev eats Dagestani soup; Jiri Prochazka meets his biggest fan; The stars of UFC 311 face off at the Ceremonial Weigh-ins.
