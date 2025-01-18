UFC 311 Embedded | All Episodes

In the main event of UFC 311, dominant lightweight champion Islam Makhachev puts his belt on the line against the man who gave him one of his toughest tests to date in surging contender Arman Tsarukyan. Plus, the co-main event will see newly-crowned bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili face off with unbeaten phenom Umar Nurmagomedov.

The Early Prelims kickoff at 6pm ET / 3pm PT on ESPN+, Disney+ and UFC FIGHT PASS. The Prelims begin at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on FX, ESPN News, Disney+ and ESPN+ in the United States and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ PPV in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

