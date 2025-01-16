UFC 311 Best Bets | DraftKings Sportsbook

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Ultimately, Makhachev is a tick better than Tsarukyan everywhere and Makhachev should emerge with a decisive win. If the fight stays standing, Makhachev has built enough in his striking arsenal to gain the upper hand at distance, and if he is not finding success on the feet, Makhachev has the option to take Tsarukyan down using his elite wrestling and rack up points through offensive grappling.

Merab Dvalishvili vs Umar Nurmagomedov

Dvalishvili generally uses heavy pressure and offensive grappling to wear opponents out. Dvalishvili is averaging over six takedowns per 15 minutes in the UFC, an elite rate, and has recorded the most control time in the history of the bantamweight division. However, this type of style will be difficult to effectively use against Nurmagomedov, who is an outstanding wrestler. Nurmagomedov has yet to be taken down in any of his UFC fights, and even if Dvalishvili is able to take Nurmagomedov down, Nurmagomedov will be difficult to hold down as he has the elite scrambling ability to get back to his feet.

This sets up for Nurmagomedov to establish a distance striking match, where Nurmagomedov will likely have the edge. Dvalishvili has yet to be knocked out in his career, but he has been wobbled several times, and there are some warning signs that his chin could be cracked. Nurmagomedov has power in his hands, which was best on display in his brutal KO win over Raoni Barcelos. Taking the Nurmagomedov -5.5 Point Spread gives coverage in the event the fight goes the distance, and sprinkling some action on Umar Nurmagomedov To Win By KO/TKO/DQ gives a big potential payout at +800.