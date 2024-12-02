UFC 310 Embedded | All Episodes

Embedded
Go Behind The Scenes With The Athletes Fighting At UFC 310: Pantoja vs Asakura In Las Vegas On December 7, 2024
In the midst of an increasingly dominant reign atop the flyweight division, Alexandre Pantoja will put his belt on the line for a third time in the main event of UFC 310 on December 7 against Japanese star Kai Asakura, who will look to shock the world by winning a UFC title in his first trip to the Octagon.
The UFC 310: Pantoja vs Asakura Early Prelims kickoff Saturday December 7 at 6pm ET / 3pm PT on UFC FIGHT PASS. The Prelims begin at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN 2 and ESPN in the United States and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ PPV in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.
On the first episode of UFC 310 Embedded, Champ Alexandre Pantoja gets in a training session; Japanese newcomer Kai Asakura has a “cheat day” meal; Shavkat Rakhmonov has a kickboxing workout with his team; Ciryl Gane and Themba Gorimbo have their first ever Thanksgiving meals; Bryce Mitchell has a mountain man workout.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 310: Pantoja vs Asakura, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on December 7, 2024. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5am PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
