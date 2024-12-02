UFC 310 Embedded | All Episodes

The UFC 310: Pantoja vs Asakura Early Prelims kickoff Saturday December 7 at 6pm ET / 3pm PT on UFC FIGHT PASS. The Prelims begin at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN 2 and ESPN in the United States and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ PPV in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

UFC 310 Embedded | Episode 1

On the first episode of UFC 310 Embedded, Champ Alexandre Pantoja gets in a training session; Japanese newcomer Kai Asakura has a “cheat day” meal; Shavkat Rakhmonov has a kickboxing workout with his team; Ciryl Gane and Themba Gorimbo have their first ever Thanksgiving meals; Bryce Mitchell has a mountain man workout.