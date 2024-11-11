UFC 309 Embedded | All Episodes

Athletes
UFC returns to Madison Square Garden with a collision of UFC legends as heavyweight champion Jon Jones looks to defend his crown against former two-time title-holder and current No. 8 ranked Stipe Miocic. In the five-round co-main event, former lightweight champion and No. 2 ranked contender Charles Oliveira battles No. 6 ranked Michael Chandler in a highly anticipated rematch.
UFC 309: JONES vs. MIOCIC takes place Saturday, November 16 at Madison Square Garden in New York City with the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ESPNNEWS, ESPN Deportes, FX and Hulu, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The early prelims will kick off at 6pm ET/3pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass.
On the first episode of UFC 307 Embedded, heavyweight champ Jon Jones arrives in Las Vegas and goes to UFC Fight Night; Bo Nickal is kicking it with his team; Charles Oliveira trains in Brazil; Michael Chandler has oxygen therapy at home; Chris Weidman does yard work; Stipe Miocic has a pasta dinner with his family.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic, live from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York on November 16, 2024. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
Stipe Miocic Career Highlights
