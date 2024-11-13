UFC 309 Best Bets | DraftKings Sportsbook

Craig is also not a great distance striker. Craig has absorbed more strikes than he has landed, which is a red flag in his striking metrics. Craig's striking defense on a rate basis is poor, avoiding only 44% of opponent significant strike attempts. In addition, five of Craig's eight career losses are by KO/TKO, including his most recent fight against Caio Borralho where Craig was knocked out by a combination that ended with a power left straight from a southpaw stance, which is notable given Nickal also stands southpaw and also has huge power in his left hand.

Charles Oliveira To Win and Under 3.5 Total Rounds (-144)

Oliveira has only lost two fights since 2017, going 12-2 with 11 finishes over that stretch. The only fighters to beat Oliveira during that span were Islam Makhachev and Arman Tsarukyan, who are currently the two best fighters in the division.

Oliveira holds the record for most finishes in UFC history with 20 and has finished about 90% of his UFC wins. Oliveira also holds the record for most wins via submission in UFC history with 16. Oliveira is an excellent jiu-jitsu black belt and uses his jiu-jitsu for potent offense, actively hunting submissions during his fights, even when he has his opponent hurt from strikes. Oliveira’s dangerous bottom game generally makes opponents hesitant to take the fight to the ground, which can give Oliveira margin for error when clipped with a strike, as some opponents allow Oliveira to stand back up, which gives Oliveira time to recover. Oliveira has also developed very good striking, most notably showcasing his striking progression in his wins over Justin Gaethje, Michael Chandler and Beneil Dariush.

Oliveira has a rematch against Chandler at UFC 309. In their first fight, Chandler had strong moments, dropping Oliveira in the first round and threatening a stoppage.