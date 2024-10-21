UFC 308 Embedded | All Episodes

Athletes
A new champion was crowned in the featherweight division in February when Ilia Topuria stopped Alexander Volkanovski, and on October 26, at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, the former king, Max Holloway, attempts to regain his belt in the main event of UFC 308. One of the greatest featherweights of all-time, Holloway is eager to make history again after his epic BMF title fight with Justin Gaethje, but the unbeaten Topuria has no intention of giving his hard-earned championship up. Plus, former world middleweight champion Robert Whittaker clashes with undefeated star Khamzat Chimaev in a highly anticipated showdown. Whittaker was in prime form in June as he knocked out Ikram Aliskerov, and now he'll attempt to stop the rise of Chimaev, whose perfect 13-0 record includes UFC wins over Gilbert Burns, Kevin Holland and Kamaru Usman.
The UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway Prelims kickoff Saturday October 26 at 10am ET / 7am PT in the United States and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ PPV in the U.S. at 2pm ET / 11am PT.
On the first episode of UFC 308 Embedded, Khamzat enjoys sports with friends and teammates; Champion Topuria watches his son train BJJ; RDA visits a shooting range and spends time with his family at the park; Lerone Murphy prepares in England; Max trains and gives interviews in Dubai; Whittaker hits the gym with his father by his side.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway, live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on October 26, 2024. Prelims start at 10am ET/7am PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 2pm ET/11am PT.
