UFC 308 Embedded | All Episodes

The UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway Prelims kickoff Saturday October 26 at 10am ET / 7am PT in the United States and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ PPV in the U.S. at 2pm ET / 11am PT.

UFC 308 Embedded | Episode 1

On the first episode of UFC 308 Embedded, Khamzat enjoys sports with friends and teammates; Champion Topuria watches his son train BJJ; RDA visits a shooting range and spends time with his family at the park; Lerone Murphy prepares in England; Max trains and gives interviews in Dubai; Whittaker hits the gym with his father by his side.