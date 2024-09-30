UFC 307 Embedded | All Episodes

UFC 307: PEREIRA VS ROUNTREE JR. takes place Saturday, October 5 at Delta Center in Salt Lake City with the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ESPNEWS and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The night’s action will start at 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT with early prelims on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC FIGHT PASS.

UFC 307 Embedded | Episode 1

On the first episode of UFC 307 Embedded, Champ Alex Pereira trains and goes on a hike with his team; Julianna Peña gets ready for fight week; Stephen Thompson practices his jiu jitsu; Roman Dolidze goes to the mountains; Khalil Rountree Jr. and his team have an encounter with bigfoot.