 Skip to main content
Alex Pereira
Embedded

UFC 307 Embedded | All Episodes

Go Behind The Scenes With The Athletes Fighting At UFC 307: Pereira vs Rountree Jr. In Salt Lake City, Utah On October 5, 2024
Sep. 30, 2024

UFC returns to Utah with a stacked Pay-Per-View event, headlined by a pair of thrilling championship bouts. UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira goes for his third successful title defense of 2024 when he collides with No. 8 ranked contender Khalil Rountree Jr. in a battle of KO artists. Also, UFC bantamweight champion Raquel Pennington defends against former titleholder and No. 1 ranked contender Julianna Peña in a grudge match dating back to The Ultimate Fighter Season 18 more than a decade ago.

UFC 307: PEREIRA VS ROUNTREE JR. takes place Saturday, October 5 at Delta Center in Salt Lake City with the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ESPNEWS and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The night’s action will start at 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT with early prelims on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC FIGHT PASS.

UFC 307 Embedded | Episode 1 

On the first episode of UFC 307 Embedded, Champ Alex Pereira trains and goes on a hike with his team; Julianna Peña gets ready for fight week; Stephen Thompson practices his jiu jitsu; Roman Dolidze goes to the mountains; Khalil Rountree Jr. and his team have an encounter with bigfoot.

UFC 307 Embedded | Episode 1
fight pass logo
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

This video is not available in your country

There was a problem while loading content. Please try again.

UFC 307 Embedded | Episode 1
/

Don’t miss a moment of UFC 307: Pereira vs Rountree Jr., live from Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on October 5, 2024. Prelims start at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

Tags
Embedded
UFC 307
Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic, Live From Madison Square Garden In New York, New York On November 16, 2024
Announcements

Jon Jones And Stipe Miocic Headline UFC 309 In New…

Heavyweight Gold Goes Up For Grabs; Charles Oliveira And Michael Chandler Rematch In New York City At UFC 309

More
John Gooden anchors the broadcast during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on April 06, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Special Feature

John Gooden | 10 Moments From 10 Years

Veteran Broadcaster Reflects On His First Decade In UFC With Some Of His Favorite Memories

More
Nicky Rodriguez reacts after his victory against Mason Fowler during the UFC Fight Pass Invitational 7 event at UFC APEX on May 15, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
UFC Fight Pass

Nicky Rod Gives Himself A Leg Up Across The Board |…

Nicky Rod Hasn’t Become The Face Of Submission Grappling By Lacking Confidence, And While He’s Friends With FPI 8 Opponent Michael Pixley, How Does He See Various Competitions Play

More