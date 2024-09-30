UFC 307 Embedded | All Episodes

Announcements
UFC returns to Utah with a stacked Pay-Per-View event, headlined by a pair of thrilling championship bouts. UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira goes for his third successful title defense of 2024 when he collides with No. 8 ranked contender Khalil Rountree Jr. in a battle of KO artists. Also, UFC bantamweight champion Raquel Pennington defends against former titleholder and No. 1 ranked contender Julianna Peña in a grudge match dating back to The Ultimate Fighter Season 18 more than a decade ago.
UFC 307: PEREIRA VS ROUNTREE JR. takes place Saturday, October 5 at Delta Center in Salt Lake City with the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ESPNEWS and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The night’s action will start at 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT with early prelims on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC FIGHT PASS.
UFC 307 Embedded | Episode 1
On the first episode of UFC 307 Embedded, Champ Alex Pereira trains and goes on a hike with his team; Julianna Peña gets ready for fight week; Stephen Thompson practices his jiu jitsu; Roman Dolidze goes to the mountains; Khalil Rountree Jr. and his team have an encounter with bigfoot.
