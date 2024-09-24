UFC 306 At Sphere Sets Record For Highest-grossing Event In UFC History And Highest-grossing Single Event At Sphere

UFC 306 at RIYADH SEASON NOCHE UFC celebrated Mexican Independence Day weekend and served as a passionate tribute to the Mexican people and their culture, as well as a celebration of their fighting spirit and contributions to combat sports. UFC 306 featured the premiere of the film For Mexico, For All Time as told in six 90-second chapters woven into the event presentation shown on the interior display plane of Sphere – the world’s highest resolution LED display – throughout the Pay-Per-View portion of the event, with each chapter focusing on a different period in Mexican history and its influence on the makeup of Mexican identity. The film was created by Carlos López Estrada, produced by Valerie Bush for Antigravity Academy, and co-produced by Emmy-Award winning Nexus Studios. The event itself was produced by UFC in tandem with the Emmy-Award winning team at Silent House Productions who worked with Grammy nominated Blink Studios to design the "worlds" that served as backdrops for each fight.

As the first live sports event at Sphere, the revolutionary new entertainment venue, UFC 306 captured the imagination of the sports world and raised the bar for sports and entertainment. Its innovative use of production technology capitalized on Sphere’s state-of-the-art audio and video capabilities to deliver a live experience never before witnessed in the history of sports.