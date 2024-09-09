UFC 306 Embedded | All Episodes

Announcements
A championship doubleheader will headline one of the most historic UFC events of all-time on September 14, as Riyadh Season Noche UFC takes over Sphere in Las Vegas.
In the main event, the UFC bantamweight title is on the line when bantamweight champion "Suga" Sean O'Malley defends his belt against "The Machine," relentless contender Merab Dvalishvili. Plus, flyweight superstars will settle the score in their third meeting as Alexa Grasso will risk her 125-pound championship against longtime rival Valentina Shevchenko.
The UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili Early Prelims kickoff Saturday September 14 at 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT in the United States on ESPN News, ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass The Prelims air at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN News and ESPN+ and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.
UFC 306 Embedded | Episode 1
Mexican stars of UFC 306 hold open workouts; Champ Sean O’Malley checks out some restaurants; Brian Ortega winds down his camp; Merab Dvalishvili has lunch with his coach; Raul Rosas Jr. dances; Valentina Shevchenko goes antiquing; Diego Lopes trains.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 306: Riyadh Season Noche UFC O'Malley vs Dvalishvili, live from Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 14, 2024. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
